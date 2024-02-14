[October 02, 2023] New Features to REVLAB Technology's Hospitality Solution Entice New York Hoteliers Tweet

NEW YORK, Oct. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- REVLAB Technology, the staple company responsible for hotel employee safety is pushing new boundaries and rolling out massive updates to their Hospitality Solution System. REVLAB is proving that new hotel technology can not only improve operations but also cut costs. 5 to 10 years ago, hotel safety systems could easily cost up to $60,000 for a 100-room hotel and would require a complicated implementation of the hotel's IT network infrastructure. REVLAB Technology revolutionized the industry by providing a system that does not require complicated integration, is easy to self-install, and has great customer support. What is Technology Negligence? Hotel technology negligence commonly refers to the failure of a hotel or hospitality establishment to properly implement, maintain, or leverage technology in its operations and guest services. This negligence can manifest in various ways, such as outdated or malfunctioning systems, inadequate cybersecurity measures, or a lack of staff training in usng technology effectively. When hotels neglect their technological infrastructure, it can result in employee dissatisfaction, compromised data security, and operational inefficiencies. Ultimately, technology negligence can result in hurting a hotel's reputation. In an era where technology plays a significant role in the hospitality industry, neglecting its proper integration can lead to lost opportunities and increased risks. Many hotels in New York with current panic button systems have yet to be reevaluated / tested their systems in the last 5 to 10 years for accuracy, functionality, and many other factors.



New York Panic Button Provider REVLAB Technology expands into the New York market for hospitality safety systems as many hoteliers search to upgrade their outdated technology. REVLAB keeps things simple by providing a new generation of technology while reducing maintenance and ongoing costs in the long run. Technology has rapidly been advancing and it is no surprise that hotel safety technology has also been affected. Utilizing technology such as Mobile Device Management software, REVLAB can now remotely address issues and force updates with its Hospitality Solution Devices all in little to no downtime.

REVLAB stands ready to support a variety of hotels across New York in providing safety systems that improve the hotel's operational efficiency. REVLAB 's Hospitality Solution Devices upgrade themselves every few months with constant software releases. It has never been easier to upgrade! Learn more: Hotel Panic Button | REVLAB Technology | USA Media Contact: [email protected] View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-features-to-revlab-technologys-hospitality-solution-entice-new-york-hoteliers-301944931.html SOURCE REVLAB Technology LLC

