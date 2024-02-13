TMCnet News
|
New York City-based NSI International Ships its 25 Millionth Laser X™ Blaster
NEW YORK, Oct. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- NSI International, the maker of Laser X – the #1 home laser tag system on the planet – announced today that it has shipped it 25 millionth Laser X blaster.
Laser X – available at major retailers world-wide, including Target, Walmart, and Costco – allows players to play laser tag anywhere.
"Every one of the 25 million Laser X blasters we have made works together," said NSI Senior Vice President Brian Waldman, the creator of Laser X. "And all blasters can be used at the same time. We could, in theory, have a giant 25-million-person game of laser tag!"
"It's just hard to coordinate, with the different time zones and people's busy schedules," he added, with a smile.
"Laser X is a proven product with a play pattern that kids and parents love," said NSI President and CEO Frank Landi. "The product has tens of thousands of near 5-star reviews online. Players rave about the performance, quality, and ease of use, and parents love that this toy gets kids off their screens and promotes active play."
Laser X blasters have blasting ranges of up to 500'. Every blaster has advanced electronics, amazin lighting and sound effects, and allows for team or open-ended game play. All Laser X sets can be played outside in bright sunlight or in the dark.
Laser X is available at major and specialty retailers in the United States, Canada, and more than 50 additional countries. Learn more at GetLaserX.com.
ABOUT NSI INTERNATIONAL INC.:
Contact:
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-york-city-based-nsi-international-ships-its-25-millionth-laser-x-blaster-301943271.html
SOURCE NSI International, Inc.
10/07/2009
11/02/2009
01/13/2011
Press Room Open for Registered Media, Analysts, Speakers, Exhibitors - Sponsored by Parallel Communications
Date: 2/13/24
Time: 9:00am-6:00pm
Smart Locks Make the Best Neighbors
Date: 2/13/24
Time: 10:45-11:30am
Registration Counters Open
Date: 2/13/24
Time: 8:00am-6:00pm