[October 02, 2023] New York City-based NSI International Ships its 25 Millionth Laser X™ Blaster Tweet

NEW YORK, Oct. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- NSI International, the maker of Laser X – the #1 home laser tag system on the planet – announced today that it has shipped it 25 millionth Laser X blaster. Laser X – available at major retailers world-wide, including Target, Walmart, and Costco – allows players to play laser tag anywhere. "Every one of the 25 million Laser X blasters we have made works together," said NSI Senior Vice President Brian Waldman, the creator of Laser X. "And all blasters can be used at the same time. We could, in theory, have a giant 25-million-person game of laser tag!" "It's just hard to coordinate, with the different time zones and people's busy schedules," he added, with a smile. "Laser X is a proven product with a play pattern that kids and parents love," said NSI President and CEO Frank Landi. "The product has tens of thousands of near 5-star reviews online. Players rave about the performance, quality, and ease of use, and parents love that this toy gets kids off their screens and promotes active play." Laser X blasters have blasting ranges of up to 500'. Every blaster has advanced electronics, amazin lighting and sound effects, and allows for team or open-ended game play. All Laser X sets can be played outside in bright sunlight or in the dark.



Laser X is available at major and specialty retailers in the United States, Canada, and more than 50 additional countries. Learn more at GetLaserX.com. ABOUT NSI INTERNATIONAL INC.:

NSI International Inc. is a global marketer and manufacturer of innovative toys and children's products under such established brands as Wubble™, Smithsonian®, Laser X™, All Pro Passer™, Projex™, and more. NSI is headquartered in New York City, and its products can be found in thousands of retail locations in more than 50 countries around the globe. © 2023 NSI International, Inc. All Rights Reserved.

Contact:

Parri Sontag

(813) 830-3115

[email protected] View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-york-city-based-nsi-international-ships-its-25-millionth-laser-x-blaster-301943271.html SOURCE NSI International, Inc.

[ Back To TMCnet.com's Homepage ]