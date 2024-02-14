[October 02, 2023] New Colorways for Turtle Beach's Designed for Xbox REACT-R Controller Are Now Available Tweet

Best-selling gaming headset and accessory maker Turtle Beach Corporation (Nasdaq: HEAR) today announced three new colorways - Red, Nebula, and Pixel Green - are now available for its Designed for Xbox Turtle Beach® REACT-R® Controller. These exciting new REACT-R Controller colorways join the original Black and White/Lavender options, further expanding Turtle Beach's growing catalog of top-rated game controllers. Not only do the new Red, Nebula, and Pixel Green REACT-R Controller colorways offer gamers more options to suit their style, but they also improve upon the original by featuring two additional rumble motors for added vibration effects. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20231002577665/en/ Vibrant New Colors & Game-Winning Features Make Turtle Beach's REACT-R Controller a Top Choice for Xbox & PC Gamers (Photo: Business Wire) Since its release, the REACT-R Controller has impressed Xbox and PC gamers by providing them with premium wired controller performance at an affordable price. GamesRadar+ reviewed the REACT-R and affirmed it is, "Stunning value for the money." The Mirror awarded it 5/5 stars and called it, "An absolute steal and undoubtedly one of the best Xbox controllers on the market." Turtle Beach's new Red, Nebula, and Pixel Green REACT-R Controller colorways are available today from www.turtlebeach.com and participating retailers worldwide for $39.99/€34.99/£29.99 MSRP. See the new REACT-R Controller colorways: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=f4p9VuoGwts "REACT-R offers gamers one of the best, most affordable controllers for Xbox and PC, with unmatched audio features at its price point," said Cris Keirn, Interim CEO & SVP of Global Sales, Turtle Beach Corporation. "We're excited to upgrade the REACT-R Controller with improved rear trigger motors and to expand the range with these exciting new colors."



Gamers on Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and Windows PCs can plug in any wired 3.5mm headset into the REACT-R Controller for an instant audio upgrade that includes Turtle Beach's patented and exclusive Superhuman Hearing® sound setting. Superhuman Hearing has been shown to provide a competitive advantage by letting players hear key audio cues like approaching enemy footsteps, nearby enemy weapon reloads, and approaching enemy vehicles in the distance. Controls for game and chat volume balance and mic mute are also perfectly integrated into the controller for easy access while gaming. Gamers will be able to play longer and stay in control thanks to the REACT-R Controller's ergonomic shape and textured grips, handles, and triggers. Two mappable quick-action buttons on the backside of the controller let players customize their controls for quicker reactions. Gamers will feel the rumble of explosions and the recoil of gunshots with vibration feedback thanks to dual rumble motors in the REACT-R's handles and near the triggers. The REACT-R Controller is the perfect companion for any wired gaming headset, such as Turtle Beach's best-selling Recon 70 or Recon 50 series headsets.

For more information on the latest Turtle Beach controllers, gaming headsets, simulation products, and other gaming accessories, visit www.turtlebeach.com and be sure to follow Turtle Beach on TikTok, Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and YouTube. About Turtle Beach Corporation Turtle Beach Corporation (the "Company") (www.turtlebeachcorp.com) is one of the world's leading gaming accessory providers. The Company's namesake Turtle Beach brand (www.turtlebeach.com) is known for designing best-selling gaming headsets, top-rated game controllers, and groundbreaking gaming simulation accessories. Innovation, first-to-market features, a broad range of products for all types of gamers, and top-rated customer support have made Turtle Beach a fan-favorite brand and the market leader in console gaming audio for over a decade. Turtle Beach's ROCCAT brand (www.ROCCAT.com) combines detail-loving German innovation with a genuine passion for designing the best PC gaming products, including award-winning keyboards, mice, headsets, mousepads, and other PC accessories. Turtle Beach's shares are traded on the Nasdaq Exchange under the symbol: HEAR. Cautionary Note on Forward-Looking Statements This press release includes forward-looking information and statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Except for historical information contained in this release, statements in this release may constitute forward-looking statements regarding assumptions, projections, expectations, targets, intentions, or beliefs about future events. Statements containing the words "may", "could", "would", "should", "believe", "expect", "anticipate", "plan", "estimate", "target", "goal", "project", "intend" and similar expressions, or the negatives thereof, constitute forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement. The inclusion of such information should not be regarded as a representation by the Company, or any person, that the objectives of the Company will be achieved. Forward-looking statements are based on management's current beliefs and expectations, as well as assumptions made by, and information currently available to, management. While the Company believes that its expectations are based upon reasonable assumptions, there can be no assurances that its goals and strategy will be realized. Numerous factors, including risks and uncertainties, may affect actual results and may cause results to differ materially from those expressed in forward-looking statements made by the Company or on its behalf. Some of these factors include, but are not limited to, risks related to inflationary pressures, logistic and supply chain challenges, the substantial uncertainties inherent in the acceptance of existing and future products, the difficulty of commercializing and protecting new technology, the impact of competitive products and pricing, general business and economic conditions, risks associated with the expansion of our business including the integration of any businesses we acquire and the integration of such businesses within our internal control over financial reporting and operations, our indebtedness, liquidity, and other factors discussed in our public filings, including the risk factors included in the Company's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q, and the Company's other periodic reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Except as required by applicable law, including the securities laws of the United States and the rules and regulations of the Securities and Exchange Commission, the Company is under no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement after the date of this release whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise. All trademarks are the property of their respective owners. View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20231002577665/en/

[ Back To TMCnet.com's Homepage ]