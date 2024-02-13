[October 02, 2023] New Esri Book Provides Accessible Understanding of the Most Widely Used ArcGIS Spatial Statistics Tools Tweet

Thanks to the abundance of information and computational power now available to us, data science appears in every aspect of our lives. But with so many algorithms and buzzwords floating around, knowing how to start to solve complex problems, let alone the next steps, can be daunting. To support users in this field with a guide filled with approachable explanations, Esri, the global leader in location intelligence, has released Spatial Statistics Illustrated. The new book also includes uncomplicated drawings to give readers a broad, accessible understanding of some of the most widely used ArcGIS spatial statistics tools, how they work, and when to use them. In a friendly, conversational tone, authors Dr. Lauren Bennett and Flora Vale from Esri share techniques that can help readers explore their data in meaningful ways; quantify patterns and relationships; understand trends, and make data-driven, informed, and impactful decisions. Spatil Statistics Illustrated has something for everyone analyzing data, from seasoned data scientists looking to explore the value that spatial analysis offers to GIS analysts wanting to expand their spatial statistics skill set. New GIS users can also discover the value of spatial statistics for their work. It's a perfect complement to more traditional technical texts and is ideal as supplemental reading for academic courses.



Based on the popular series of workshops presented by the authors at the annual Esri User Conference, Spatial Statistics Illustrated welcomes readers into the world of spatial statistics. Spatial Statistics Illustrated is available as an ebook (ISBN: 9781589485716, US$44.99) and paperback (ISBN: 9781589485709, US$44.99). This book can be obtained from most online retailers worldwide. Interested retailers can contact Esri Press book distributor Ingram Publisher Services.

About Esri Esri, the global market leader in geographic information system (GIS) software, location intelligence, and mapping, helps customers unlock the full potential of data to improve operational and business results. Founded in 1969 in Redlands, California, USA, Esri software is deployed in hundreds of thousands of organizations globally, including Fortune 500 companies, government agencies, nonprofit institutions, and universities. Esri has regional offices, international distributors, and partners providing local support in over 100 countries on six continents. With its pioneering commitment to geospatial technology and analytics, Esri engineers the most innovative solutions that leverage a geographic approach to solving some of the world's most complex problems by placing them in the crucial context of location.

