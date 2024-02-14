TMCnet News
New Kearney GBPC study, Countering adversity with innovation, highlights $2.7 trillion in lost global GDP from declining biodiversity
WASHINGTON, Sept. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- A new report released today by Kearney's Global Business Policy Council, Countering adversity with innovation, addresses five trends that will dramatically shape the global outlook and business operating environment. Efforts to slow biodiversity loss, the expansion of industrial policies, advances in rapid transit, opportunities in e-waste recycling, and the rise of digital twin technology are each explored in the report.
"As these trends suggests, the volatility we have been living through will intensify, to one degree or another, over the next five years," notes Erik Peterson, managing director of the Global Business Policy Council and co-author of the study. "Businesses that demonstrate creative leadership and build regenerative capabilities will be best positioned to contend with the challenges and opportunities inherent in each of these trends."
Key points in the study include:
