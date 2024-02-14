TMCnet News
New WITHit Apple Watch Accessories Are the Must Have "Band Candy" of the Fall Fashion Season
Bursts of Colors, Delectable Charms, Sparkly Slider, and Dazzling Watch Straps Allow Brilliantly Fashionable Personalization for Apple Watch Wearers
NEW YORK, Sept. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- WITHit (https://www.withitgear.com/) announced their Band Candy Collection, a brilliantly innovative Apple Watch accessory drop. From plug-and-play fun charms for your wrist, all the way to never-before-seen Apple Watch bands with colors that pop, WITHit's Band Candy Collection is all affordably priced and available now at withitgear.com.
The WITHit Band Candy Collection boasts three new playful accessories to add flavorful fun to your Apple Watch including:
BAND CANDY CHARMS:
BAND CANDY SLIDERS: Need some extra pizzazz for your Apple Watch band? WITHit's Sparkle Slider Set features four distinctive designs that add a dose of flair to your wrist, including a textured yellow gold color metal slider, a cross-patterned yellow gold color metal slider adorned with sparkling crystals, and two more dazzling sliders boasting crystals in elegant silver and rose gold tones. Priced at $15 for a set of four, these fabulous sliders slip onto WITHit's Band Candy Textured Silicone Bands (sold separately for $20) and are specifically designed to hold the sliders.
BAND CANDY METAL & COLOR ACETATE BANDS FOR APPLE WATCH:
"At WITHit, we're all about the fusion of tech and style fabulously bringing you the best of both worlds," states Bobbie Weichselbaum, Chairwoman of WITHit. "As the leaves change and fall ushers in a season of fashion-forward fun, we invite you to embrace the joy of accessorizing. Your Apple Watch, your canvas! Let it be your daily style statement and your chic companion for all occasions. Spice it up, dress it down, and let your personality shine through. The Band Candy Collection isn't just about keeping up with technology; it's about celebrating your unique style and adding a touch of flair to your tech gear!"
WITHit's mission centers on simplifying, beautifying, and elevating the wearable tech experience, creating harmony between style and function. The brand skillfully brings to market fashion accessories tailored for use with everyday technology. Their goal is to deliver engaging solutions that seamlessly adapt to an ever-changing technology accessories landscape.
For more information on WITHit and media inquiries about the Band Candy Collection, please contact BPM-PR Firm at [email protected] or call 1.877.841.7244.
