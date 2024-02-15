TMCnet News
New Myriad Genetics Survey Shows Breast Cancer Risk Factors Are Misunderstood
SALT LAKE CITY, Sept. 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ: MYGN), a leader in genetic testing and precision medicine, today announced results from a nationwide survey revealing breast density and family health history are two misunderstood breast cancer risk factors.
The Myriad Genetics Cancer Risk Survey found that nearly half (48%) of the women surveyed do not know what breast density is, and 50% are unsure if breast density has anything to do with breast cancer risk. Women with dense breasts are up to four times more likely to develop breast cancer compared to women without dense breasts.1 In addition, higher-density tissue can make it more difficult to detect breast masses or cancer during a mammogram and may require additional imaging tests. The Federal Drug Administration recently updated mammography regulations, requiring mammography facilities to notify patients about the density of their breasts by September 2024.
Additionally, few women feel like they have all the medical information they need from their mother’s side (19%) and father’s side (15%) to better understand their breast cancer risk. Nearly a quarter of women reported they don’t talk about health issues in their families as the primary reason they don’t know anything about their mother’s and father’s family medical history.
A patient and provider catch a hidden cancer
Lisa Wade started annual mammograms in her thirties based on her family history of cancer. After reviewing her medical and family history, her provider recommended genetic testing to better understand her breast cancer risk.
“Though Lisa’s most recent mammogram came back clear, she had previous mammograms that showed areas of concern,” said Dr. Frantz, the provider who rdered a MyRisk® Hereditary Cancer Test with RiskScore® test for Lisa. “In addition to her family history, Lisa’s previous mammograms showed she had dense breast tissue, which can make breast cancer hard to spot on a mammogram.”
Lisa’s MyRisk with RiskScore results showed she had an approximately one in four chance of getting breast cancer. Based on that result, her provider ordered a series of tests, which led to a diagnosis of invasive ductal and lobular breast cancer.
“My mammogram simply didn’t show my cancer,” said Lisa. “My cancer is very aggressive, and it spread quickly. If I hadn’t taken the MyRisk test, I wouldn’t have had the other tests, which led to getting my diagnosis and surgery as quickly as I had. And it may have been too late to save my life.”
Date: 2/15/24
