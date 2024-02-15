TMCnet News
|
NEW REPORT FINDS AIR TRAVEL MORE STRESSFUL THAN GOING TO THE DENTIST; EXPEDIA RELEASES 2024 AIR TRAVEL HACKS REPORT FOR SMOOTHER TRAVEL
Report Unlocks Stress-Saving Strategies and Best Times to Book and Fly
SEATTLE, Sept. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- According to new research from Expedia®, air travel is a leading cause of stress for 55% of Americans, who find it more daunting than filing taxes or visiting the dentist.1 To help break the cycle of stress as the busy holiday travel season approaches, Expedia today released its 2024 Air Travel Hacks Report, unpacking data-backed strategies for saving money and reducing stress. Hacks from this year's report include:
Expedia releases its 2024 Air Travel Hacks Report with tips for saving time and money on air travel this holiday season.
The analysis also found that average ticket prices remain nearly flat compared to last year and flight cancellation rates have improved (1.7% of flights compared to 4.1% in 20223), positive trends for travelers that cited finding a good deal (61%) and worrying about disruptions (28%) as big contributors to stress.
"In terms of stress levels, booking your next flight shouldn't be in the same ballpark as getting a cavity filled," said Melanie Fish, head of Expedia Group Brands public relations. "The good news is many of the things that contribute to travel stress are getting better, and Expedia is constantly releasing new tools like Price Tracking and Price Drop Protection that make the whole booking and flying journey smoother."
Expedia's annual Air Travel Hacks Report is backed by an analysis of billions of data points and the most extensive air ticketing database in the world through collaboration with Airlines Reporting Corporation (ARC) and OAG.
"Airlines are adding capacity and increasing service to meet the sustained air travel demand we've seen throughout 2023," said Chuck Thackston, managing director of data science and research at ARC. "Air travel has proven resilient over the past few years, with travelers increasingly taking to the skies for both business and leisure. Fortunately for those travelers, the cost of airfare has been below 2022 levels for most of the year."
Head to the Expedia Newsroom to read more insights from the 2024 Air Travel Hacks Report.
About Expedia
Our commitment to insights matched with our unprecedented scale allows us to understand our travelers better than anyone else, delivering exactly what they need, when they need it. Our personalized experiences, backed by incredible technology, enable us to deliver the widest selection of product offerings across accommodations, transportation, activities and experiences that help you get the most out of your journey.
Use our mobile app or visit www.expedia.com to plan your journey with us.
© 2023 Expedia, Inc., an Expedia Group company. All rights reserved. Expedia and the Airplane logo are trademarks of Expedia, Inc. in the U.S. and/or other countries. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners. CST# 2029030-50.
Follow Expedia on Instagram, TikTok, Pinterest, Twitter and YouTube.
About Airlines Reporting Corporation (ARC)
About OAG
*Price Drop Protection available for a fee on eligible flights and for free for Gold and Platinum tier One Key members on the Expedia app. Refund will be the difference if the price of your flight on Expedia drops. Terms apply. See site for details.
Data sources
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-report-finds-air-travel-more-stressful-than-going-to-the-dentist-expedia-releases-2024-air-travel-hacks-report-for-smoother-travel-301939773.html
SOURCE Expedia
08/02/2013
11/25/2009
11/30/2009
Solutions Showcase Session
Date: 2/15/24
Time: 4:00pm
Press Room Open for Registered Media, Analysts, Speakers, Exhibitors - Sponsored by Parallel Communications
Date: 2/14/24
Time: 8:00am-7:00pm
Reduce, Reuse, Recycleâ€¦Incorporating Smart Technologies into Waste Fleets
Date: 2/13/24
Time: 2:30-3:15pm