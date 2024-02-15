[September 27, 2023] New partnership: IAR and Edge Impulse to provide IAR customers worldwide with integrated AI and ML capabilities Tweet

IAR, the world leader in software and services for embedded development, today announced a commercial partnership with Edge Impulse, the leading edge AI platform provider. The partnership is built on integrations between Edge Impulse's platform and IAR Embedded Workbench, with full integration between the two products on a workflow level. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230927871221/en/ Illustration of the integration between Edge Impulse and IAR (Graphic: Business Wire) Engineers building applications with, for example, predictive capabilities can leverage Edge Impulse's technologies to generate - and evaluate - predictive ML models. These models can be derived from real-time data or previously collected data to test the effectiveness and efficiency of the models. Furthermore, optimized C/C++ code can be generated at any point in the workflow and easily integrated into the embedded application. By leveraging the seamless integration between Edge Impulse's platform and IAR Embedded Workbench, the engineer saves time (improves time-to-market) and optimizes the ML workload's code performance. "The partnership with Edge Impulse puts ML and AI at our customers' fingertips. It is yet another testament to IAR's transformation, becoming the solution provider of choice for embedded development organizations, offering a platform where boh IAR and our partners bring innovation and additional value to the customer experience," said Richard Lind, CEO of IAR.



"We're thrilled to partner with IAR to help embedded engineers deploy AI on the edge quickly and easily with modern, enterprise-grade workflows," said Zach Shelby, co-founder and CEO at Edge Impulse. "Using Edge Impulse with IAR and Arm® tooling will enable the world's best ML model efficiency across over 8,700 Arm targets." As part of the new business partnership, the tens of thousands of developers worldwide currently using IAR Embedded Workbench will be offered Edge Impulse's solution as a premium add-on during Q4 2023, starting with introducing the solution to IAR's current Arm customers.

"Developers are facing increasing software complexity that requires new development flows for optimized ML models," said Paul Williamson, senior vice president and general manager, IoT Line of Business at Arm. "IAR and Edge Impulse's partnership will accelerate innovation and offer the ML capabilities required for next generation IoT applications on Arm across areas including industrial automation, smart cities, healthcare and medical." About IAR IAR provides world-leading software and services for embedded development, enabling companies worldwide to create secure and innovative products for today and tomorrow. Since 1983, IAR's solutions have ensured quality, security, reliability, and efficiency in developing over one million embedded applications for companies across industries such as industrial automation, IoT, automotive and medical. IAR supports 15,000 devices from over 70 semiconductor partners. The company is headquartered in Uppsala, Sweden, and has sales and support offices worldwide. IAR is owned by I.A.R. Systems Group AB, listed on NASDAQ OMX Stockholm, Mid Cap (ticker symbol: IAR B). To learn more, visit www.iar.com. About Edge Impulse Edge Impulse offers the latest in machine learning tooling, enabling all enterprises to build smarter edge products. Their technology empowers developers to bring more AI products to market faster and helps enterprise teams rapidly develop industry-specific solutions in weeks instead of years. Edge Impulse provides powerful automations and low-code capabilities to make it easier to build valuable datasets and develop advanced AI for edge devices. Used by makers of health-wearable devices like Oura, Know Labs, and NOWATCH, industrial organizations like NASA, as well as top silicon vendors and over 80,000 developers, Edge Impulse has become the trusted platform for enterprises and developers alike. It provides a seamless integration experience to optimize and deploy with confidence across the largest hardware ecosystem. To learn more, visit edgeimpulse.com. Editor's Note: IAR, IAR Embedded Workbench, Embedded Trust, Embedded Secure IP, C-Trust, C-SPY, C-RUN, C-STAT, IAR Visual State, I-jet, I-jet Trace, IAR Academy, IAR, and the logotype of IAR are trademarks or registered trademarks owned by IAR Systems AB. All other product names are trademarks of their respective owners. View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230927871221/en/

