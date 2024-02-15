TMCnet News
New Research Identifies Scale and Automation as Common Keys to Successful AI
A new survey report commissioned by Wallaroo.AI, the leader in scaling production machine learning (ML) from the cloud to the edge, identifies the common characteristics among organizations that have found success in their artificial intelligence (AI) initiatives. The survey, "Lessons from Leading Edge: Machine Learning Best Practices and Warnings from Chief Data Officers," provides a clear picture of how leading-edge organizations find business value from ML, how they plan to invest in the near term and the challenges they expect to face in achieving their ambitious goals for getting new ML initiatives into production. Having found a successful formula, most of those surveyed plan to dramatically increase their spend on ML and use of ML models in the near term.
"Leading edge ML enterprises have a number of lessons to teach other organizations embarking on their own ML production journeys," said Vid Jain, founder and CEO of Wallaroo.AI. "That's why we commissioned this research to help understand how successful organizations have generated real business value from ML. Equally important, we wanted to learn how they avoided the pitfalls that prevent most ML projects from reaching production let alone having a significant impact on the bottom line."
Finding Common ML Initiative Success Factors
The survey, conducted by NewtonX, asked Chief Data Officers, Chief Analytics Officers and leaders responsible for AI business outcomes in U.S. private enterprises about their AI initiatives. Despite prior industry research indicating that 90% of AI initiatives fail to produce substantial ROI and roughly half never leave the prototype stage, the overwhelming majority of respondents to this survey (92%) find business value from their models in production and two thirds (66%) feel their models have delivered results that are outstanding or exceed expectations.
Common use cases for AI among these leading-edge organizations include personalizing the customer experience, fraud detection,optimizing sales and marketing and improving real-time decision making. Their success of this group offers a basic roadmap that other organizations should consider when developing their own best practices, including:
ML Ambitions vs. Challenges
Leading edge firms have not achieved success in ML without hitting some bumps in the road. While some of these obstacles are being addressed as the market matures and new tools and platforms come online, others will continue to have an impact.
These include:
Regardless of whether next-wave enterprises decide to build their own operations platform for ML production, it's critical that organizations of all sizes are able to deploy, scale, monitor, and optimize all stages of the ML production process efficiently.
"The significance of this report cannot be overstated," said Patiwat Panurach, VP of Strategic Insights and Analytics at NewtonX. "The implications of such rapid growth and expansion in ML are profound, placing intense pressure on Chief Data Officers. In a landscape where knowledge is power, this report, which is based on the expertise of the enterprise leaders shaping the future of machine learning, will enrich the strategies for other Chief Data Officers, and help them build a robust foundation for the ML-powered future."
Among the notable takeaways from the report, while AI is still in its early growth phase, there is enough value to enterprises to make AI a good investment, particularly for industries that can take a competitive advantage form personalizing customer experience, fraud detection, optimizing sales and marketing, and improving real-time decision making.
To learn more or to download the full report visit: https://wallaroo.ai/cdo-survey/
The Partners Behind the Research, NewtonX
The world's leading businesses find their advantage with NewtonX. They are the only B2B research company that solves the challenges of today's insights leaders by connecting them with verified business expertise. Their AI-driven algorithm-the NewtonX Graph-custom recruits the perfect audience for your business question from an open network of 1.1 billion professionals across 140 industries. Every professional is 100% verified, so clients can make decisions with confidence in the data. To learn more, head to newtonx.com.
About Wallaroo.AI
Wallaroo.AI makes it easier and faster for enterprises to operationalize and scale ML projects and drive real business value. The Wallaroo.AI Enterprise Edition ML production platform, supported by our team of ML experts, streamlines deployment, enhances observability, and reduces infrastructure and compute costs while dramatically improving model performance. Founded in 2017 and backed by Microsoft's M12 venture fund and leading VCs including Boldstart, Contour Ventures, Enicac, Greycroft, and Ridgeline, Wallaroo.AI is the most complete ML solution from the edge to the cloud. Learn more at www.wallaroo.ai.
