TMCnet News
|
New Data from Cedar, Highmark Inc. and Allegheny Health Network Validates that Payer-Provider Collaboration is Key to Improving Billing Process
Implementation of Cedar Pay with the Payer Intelligence Layer results in a $17 million increase in payments and 90% customer satisfaction
NEW YORK and PITTSBURGH, Sept. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Despite efforts to simplify the billing experience, consumers are still frustrated to receive multiple, uncoordinated bills and explanations of benefits for a single care visit. Addressing the structural challenges of health care billing must take a radically different approach—beyond investments in EHR functionality. To proactively address these challenges and deliver a remarkable healthcare experience, Pittsburgh-based Highmark Inc. and Allegheny Health Network (AHN) chose to partner with Cedar, an enterprise financial engagement platform that improves the end-to-end journey for consumers, to power a connected financial experience that integrates payers, providers and financial institutions.
Implementation of Cedar Pay with the Payer Intelligence Layer results in a $17 million increase in payments
"When it comes to the financial experience in healthcare, consumer needs are too vast and too complicated—it's an impossible task for providers alone to help them resolve their bills," said Seth Cohen, president of Cedar. "Our partnership with Highmark Inc. and Allegheny Health Network has proven that it is possible to bring key industry stakeholders—including providers, payers and HSA banks—together to benefit consumers."
By implementing Cedar Pay, a patient billing and payments solution, with the Payer Intelligence Layer, Highmark members who receive care at AHN have access to uniquely integrated billing information and insurance data. AHN was the first health system to implement Cedar's Payer Intelligence Layer, and in just one year, they experienced a $17 million increase in payments, as well as:
The significant lift in payments paired with high satisfaction reinforces that Cedar Pay empowers consumers to resolve bills with greater ease and peace of mind and focus on what's most important: their health.
"I've been impressed by how much Cedar's Payer Intelligence Layer affects customer engagement," said Adam Lough, director of Revenue Cycle Strategic Initiatives and Optimization at Allegheny Health Network. "I have my provider saying this is good to go. I have my insurance saying it's good to go. Great, I can pay with confidence."
"Cedar has shown us that if you make it easy, if you deliver transparency, and if you provide the right information when people need it most, you can achieve exceptional outcomes that free people to be their best," said Neil Kulkarni, vice president, Customer and Clinician Experience Solutions at Highmark Health.
To learn more about Highmark Inc. and AHN's successful partnership with Cedar, read the full case study here. And for those attending HTLH 2023, Cedar President Seth Cohen will be presenting on these results, as well as more on the company's innovative work to connect consumers with an integrated ecosystem of payment options, at 2:10pm PT on October 10 on The Newsroom Stage.
About Cedar
About Highmark Health
About Allegheny Health Network
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-data-from-cedar-highmark-inc-and-allegheny-health-network-validates-that-payer-provider-collaboration-is-key-to-improving-billing-process-301938787.html
SOURCE Cedar
03/06/2009
02/22/2012
Special Presentation TBA
Date: 2/13/24
Time: 1:30-2:00pm
The Value of A/V Technology to Successful Communications
Date: 2/15/24
Time: 2:00-2:45pm
SESSION DETAILS PENDING
Date: 2/15/24
Time: 9:15-10:00am