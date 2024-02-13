[September 26, 2023] New Ad Fraud Study: 22% of Online Ad Spend is Wasted Due to Ad Fraud in 2023, According to Juniper Research Tweet

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- A new in-depth study from Juniper Research, the foremost experts in independent technology research and forecasting, found that 22% ($84 billion) of all online ad spend is lost due to ad fraud in 2023 and it is projected to reach over $170 billion in 5 years. Juniper Research's latest 18-page research report provides comprehensive analysis and a 5-year forecast across online, social, video, mobile and in-app advertising fraud. It was generated from a dataset comprising over 78,700 datapoints which analyzed digital advertising activity in 45 select countries across 8 key regions between 2019 and 2028. Key findings in the report: 22% of all online ad spend is lost due to ad fraud in 2023

of all online ad spend is lost due to ad in 2023 30% of mobile ad spend is lost to ad fraud in 2023

of mobile ad spend is lost to ad in 2023 $172 Billion of ad spend is projected to be lost due to ad fraud by 2028

of ad spend is projected to be lost due to ad by 2028 $23 Billion per year can be recovered by using fraud mitigation platforms <>"Data provided by popular ad platforms, such as Facebook and Google, provide an incomplete picture of the success of advertising campaigns," said Senior Research Analyst from Juniper Research, Elisha Sudlow-Poole . "That is, these platforms give an optimistic view of campaign efficiency, failing to distinguish between how many clicks or views originated from legitimate users compared to click farms or fraudulent bots."



The full research paper can be found at fraudblocker.com/juniper (no email is needed to download the report). ABOUT JUNIPER RESEARCH

Juniper Research was founded in 2001 by Tony Crabtree and has since grown to become one of the leading analyst firms in the mobile and digital tech sector. Juniper Research specializes in identifying and appraising new high growth market sectors within the digital ecosystem. Market sizing and forecasting are the cornerstones of their offering, together with competitive analysis, strategic assessment, and business modeling. The company endeavors to provide independent and impartial analysis of both current and emerging opportunities via a team of dedicated specialists - all knowledgeable, experienced and experts in their field. For more information about Juniper Research, visit juniperresearch.com. ABOUT FRAUD BLOCKER Fraud Blocker provides an all-in-one solution that improves ad performance by analyzing, detecting, and preventing ad fraud. Today, the company protects over 4,000 websites and analyzes 500,000 IP addresses per day to ensure advertisers are not wasting their ad spend on fraudulent and invalid ad traffic such as from bots, competitors, accidental clicks and more. The company has also received numerous awards from software review company G2 including "High Performer" (Fall 2023) and "Momentum Leader" (Fall 2023), among others. For more information about Fraud Blocker or to schedule a demo, visit fraudblocker.com. Media Contact: Mike Schrobo (800) 796-5574 [email protected] View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-ad-fraud-study-22-of-online-ad-spend-is-wasted-due-to-ad-fraud-in-2023-according-to-juniper-research-301938050.html SOURCE Juniper Research

[ Back To TMCnet.com's Homepage ]