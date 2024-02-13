TMCnet News
|
New Ultra Compact Epson RapidReceipt RR-400W Wireless Desktop Receipt Scanner To Boost Productivity
Lightweight Solution Provides Efficient Receipt and Invoice Management for Small Business Owners and Entrepreneurs
LOS ALAMITOS, Calif., Sept. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Epson America, Inc., the best-selling retail scanner brand in North America,1 today expanded its award-winning receipt scanner line with the new RapidReceipt® RR-400W Wireless Compact Desktop Receipt and Document Scanner to help organize financial documents quickly and efficiently. With the IRS planning a paperless processing initiative for future tax filing seasons to help eliminate up to 200 million pieces of paper annually,2 the ability to quickly scan and organize files will be essential. Featuring an ultra-compact, space-saving design, the RapidReceipt RR-400W delivers fast, simple receipt and invoice management, making it an ideal solution to transform physical paperwork into organized, useful digital assets.
Epson announces the RapidReceipt RR-400W compact scanner for help organizing documents quickly and efficiently.
"Efficiency in business and personal financial management is paramount. By digitizing receipts and invoices, we are helping users streamline operations, enhance accuracy and gain insight into spending patterns," said Carrie Fox, director, Scanners, Consumables and New Business Initiatives, Epson America. "The RapidReceipt RR-400W offers unique features to simplify a previously daunting task, easily extracting key data into financial software such as QuickBooks®, TurboTax® and more – all without a subscription."
The lightweight and ultra-compact RapidReceipt RR-400W scanner saves 60% of desk space3 and can easily be put virtually anywhere at the office or at home to stay productive, even when space is limited. This high-performance, innovative solution offers the features needed to keep business moving, such as 2-sided scanning, wireless connectivity and scan to cloud capability.4 With single-step technology the RapidReceipt RR-400W captures both sides of a sheet of paper as fast as 30 ppm/60ipm5 in one pass and can easily accommodate stacks of receipts and documents of varying sizes with a robust 20-page Auto Document Feeder.
Unique to the RapidReceipt line of scanners, the RapidReceipt RR-400W includesreceipt management software that automatically extracts and categorizes the data from receipts and invoices, which can then be exported to popular financial software like TurboTax®, QuickBooks®,6 no subscription needed. In addition, documents can be converted into searchable and editable PDFs with the inclusion of Kofax® Power PDF for Windows® and PDF Converter for Mac® software to easily find information. Beyond financial documents and receipts, the RapidReceipt RR-400W includes NewSoft® Presto! BizCard® to easily scan business cards and manage contact information.
Additional productivity features include:
Pricing and Availability
About Epson
Led by the Japan-based Seiko Epson Corporation, the worldwide Epson Group generates annual sales of more than JPY 1 trillion. global.epson.com/
Epson America, Inc., based in Los Alamitos, Calif., is Epson's regional headquarters for the U.S., Canada, and Latin America. To learn more about Epson, please visit: epson.com. You may also connect with Epson America on Facebook (facebook.com/Epson), Twitter (twitter.com/EpsonAmerica), YouTube (youtube.com/epsonamerica), and Instagram (instagram.com/EpsonAmerica).
1 Source: The NPD Group, Inc., Retail Tracking Service, U.S. & Canada, Scanners, Aug. 2021 – Jul. 2022.
EPSON, Epson ScanSmart, Epson Smart Panel and RapidReceipt are registered trademarks and the EPSON logo is a registered logomark of Seiko Epson Corporation. Mac is a trademark of Apple Inc., registered in the U.S. and other countries. Android is a trademark of Google LLC. Excel and Windows are trademarks of the Microsoft group of companies. All other product and brand names are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of their respective companies. Epson disclaims any and all rights in these marks. Copyright 2023 Epson America, Inc.
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-ultra-compact-epson-rapidreceipt-rr-400w-wireless-desktop-receipt-scanner-to-boost-productivity-301938162.html
SOURCE Epson America, Inc.
03/06/2009
02/22/2012
Special Presentation TBA
Date: 2/13/24
Time: 1:30-2:00pm
The Value of A/V Technology to Successful Communications
Date: 2/15/24
Time: 2:00-2:45pm
SESSION DETAILS PENDING
Date: 2/15/24
Time: 9:15-10:00am