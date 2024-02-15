TMCnet News
NEW KITCHENAID GO™ CORDLESS SYSTEM REDEFINES CORDLESS SMALL APPLIANCES WITH GROUNDBREAKING INNOVATION
Powered By One Removable 12V Max Battery, the KitchenAid Go™ Cordless System Features Six New Versatile Products
BENTON HARBOR, Mich., Sept. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, KitchenAid is transforming the cordless small appliance market with the launch of the KitchenAid Go™ Cordless System. The new system is made up of six innovative cordless small appliances including the KitchenAid Go™ Cordless Hand Mixer, Hand Blender, Food Chopper, Personal Blender, Coffee Grinder and Kitchen Vacuum. To further eliminate clutter from cords in the kitchen, every tool in the KitchenAid Go™ Cordless System is powered by one removable, rechargeable battery for cord-free, powerful making.
"The great thing about KitchenAid Go™ is that it caters to all lifestyles as it unlocks the freedom to make wherever, whatever and however Makers choose," said Chad Ries, global brand director for KitchenAid small appliances at Whirlpool Corporation. "Since one removable battery powers all KitchenAid Go™ appliances, KitchenAid Go™ is the key to clutter-free countertops and easy meal-making."
Key benefits of the KitchenAid Go™ Cordless System include:
KITCHENAID GO™ CORDLESS HAND MIXER (KHMR762) — MSRP $129.99
KITCHENAID GO™ CORDLESS HAND BLENDER (KHBRV71) — MSRP $129.99
KITCHENAID GO™ CORDLESS PERSONAL BLENDER (KSBR256) — MSRP $129.99
KITCHENAID GO™ CORDLESS COFFEE GRINDER (KBGR111) — MSRP $129.99
KITCHENAID GO™ CORDLESS KITCHEN VACUUM (KKVR121) — MSRP $129.99
KITCHENAID GO™ BATTERY & CHARGING DOCK BUNDLE (KRB12— MSRP $49.99) OR CHARGING DOCK (KRBC12 — MSRP $29.99)
Each appliance featured in the KitchenAid Go™ Cordless System is available for purchase (battery included) in Shaded Palm in Target stores and Target.com beginning today for $129.99. KitchenAid Go™ appliances without a battery are also available for purchase at Target.com for $99.99.
The KitchenAid Go™ Cordless System in Matte Black will be available for purchase on Target.com and KitchenAid.com on October 30.
About KitchenAid
Since the introduction of its legendary stand mixer in 1919 and first dishwasher in 1949, KitchenAid has built on the legacy of these icons to create a complete line of products designed for those with a passion to make. Today, the KitchenAid® brand offers virtually every essential for the well-equipped kitchen with a collection that includes everything from countertop appliances to cookware, ranges to refrigerators, and whisks to wine cellars. To learn more, visit KitchenAid.com or follow us on Instagram, @KitchenAidUSA.
