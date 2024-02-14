TMCnet News
New Scholarship Initiative Expands Access to Tech Training for Military Spouses to Combat Employment Disparities
SkillStorm partners with MyCAA to empower military spouses with free technology upskilling opportunities through the Upskill Together scholarship, aiming to alleviate persistent employment challenges
JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Sept. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Tech talent accelerator SkillStorm today announced participation in the My Career Advancement Account (MyCAA), a Department of Defense workforce development and scholarship program that helps military spouses pursue or maintain professional licenses and certifications leading to gainful employment. Military spouses can now apply for a full scholarship to enroll in four CompTIA online, instructor-led, certification courses offered by SkillStorm, A+, Network+, Security+ and Project+, to launch their careers in cyber security and technical project management.
Unemployment and underemployment is a pervasive issue faced by military spouses. A 2022 survey by the U.S. Chamber of Commerce Foundation found the unemployment rate for military spouses is two- to four-times higher than that of their civilian counterparts. Additionally, research by Hiring Our Heroes, Syracuse University's D'Aniello Institute for Veterans and Military Families (IVMF), and First Command Financial Services, Inc. revealed that nearly 90 percent of military spouses believe the military lifestyle impacts their ability to find jobs appropriate to their skill set and education level, which can have severe financial implications for military families.
MyCAA and Upskill Together scholarships make it possible for military spouses to master the most in-demand skills in today's rapidly evolving world of work, without financial strain. MyCAA will provide up to $2,000 per year, with a maximum tuition benefit of $4,000, to eligible spouses of service members on active duty and in the National Guard in pay grades E-1 to E-6, W-1 to W-2, and O-1 to O-3. Upskill Together will serve as a force-multiplier, providing additional scholarship funding to eligible military spouses and granting access to SkillStorm's critical skills development and certification preparatory programs in CompTIA Security+, Network+ and Project+. Upskill Together scholarships also grant access to a variety of courses leading to certifications in AWS, Salesforce, Appian, and Pega.
