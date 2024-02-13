[September 19, 2023] New Limited TV Series More Than That with Gia Peppers Invests Directly into Black-Owned Media and Businesses while Raising Awareness of Issues Facing the Black Community Tweet

Building on the success of three radio show seasons that resulted in $12M invested into Black-owned media, More Than That with Gia Peppers expands to video with a four-part limited broadcast series on REVOLT, the leading Black-owned multimedia company. The program elevates conversations impacting Black America, exploring a wide range of topics that inspire and engage diverse communities. The episodes are funded and sponsored by dentsu US media clients, and some of today's top marketers, including Kroger, a founding sponsor that has supported all previous radio seasons of More Than That with Gia Peppers. Read full press release here.



