[September 19, 2023] New HungerRush Survey Findings Reveal a Sizeable Increase in Repeat Orders and Brand Loyalty for Restaurants That Embrace Marketing Tweet

HungerRush, the leading POS software platform provider for quick-service and fast-casual restaurants, today announced new results from a consumer survey that examines the impact of restaurant promotional marketing campaigns on repeat orders, return visits and customer engagement. Post COVID, fast-casual and quick-service restaurants have an opportunity to leverage marketing campaigns including mailers, email, and text messages to boost brand awareness and drive a healthy increase in both in-store dining and online orders. According to the new HungerRush consumer survey, 93% of customers visit fast-casual restaurants at least once a month, with 32% dining out 4-6 times a month. Consumers cite lower price points as the top motivator for selecting a quick service restaurant. During a time when consumers are more price-conscious and discerning than ever in their dining selections, marketing campaigns undoubtedly have a positive impact on driving repeat orders. The same survey indicated that 55% of consumers who receive marketing messages (emails, mailers, and text messages) from restaurants will dine at or order from that restaurant within the next month. Consumers want to hear from restaurants, and when they do, restaurants win Tapping into coupons and marketing messages is a classic technique used by many to bring in new and existing customers, and restaurant operators should be pleased to know these efforts are well received. The majority of consumers surveyed indicated a positive sentiment toward receiving marketing messages from restaurants, with only 29% saying they actively ignore or opt out of marketing communications. Moreover, 32% said they receive up to five marketing messages per week directly from restaurants, demonstrating an interest in hearing from multiple businesses on a consistent basis. Overwhelmingly, consumers are more likely to act within one week of receiving a marketing message, whether that be a coupon, a promotion or menu/seasonal updates. In fact, 62% of consumers said they are 50% to 100% more likely to visit a restaurant within one week after receiving a promotional offering. This shows an immediate return on investment for restaurant operators. For those not leveraging a marketing messaging strategy, they are missing out on repeat orders and visits. Connecting the right message, at the right time, in the right channel delivers the highest impact Knowing what types of messages stick with a customer is instrumental in properly executing a successful marketing campaign. According to HungerRush, 82% of consumers cite weekly or monthly menu updates as their top reason to stay in the loop with a restaurant - outside of deals and promotions - followed by new store openings at 43%. Lower priority topics cited were business updates and community involvement news. Highlighting cntent that excites consumers' taste buds and gives them incentives to repeat an order online or revisit a restaurant is key.



Across every age group surveyed, email marketing was the preferred method of contact, with 63% saving email messages, followed by mailers (61%) and text messages (55%). When it comes to which type of message has the most impact, email marketing messages are the most popular across all age demographics, with Boomers (60%), Gen X (67%), Millennials (64%), and Gen Z (60%) all saying they save email coupons more than physical mailers and text messages. As many as 61% of respondents said they use coupons and promotions as often as possible. Andy Nannoshi, Owner of Uncle Andy's Pizza, has simplified his marketing process by leveraging automated solutions from HungerRush.

"As a restaurant owner, I have the added challenge of figuring out how and when to connect with my customers," said Nannoshi. "Text messages are something that customers are more open to now than ever, and HungerRush simplifies the process of sending out email blasts and text messages with customized promotions based on dining behaviors. The HungerRush technology has been instrumental in helping me build a loyal customer base." "Restaurant operators have been facing a number of challenges in recent years," said Olivier Thierry, CRO of HungerRush. "Inflation and economic uncertainty are heavily impacting consumer decisions on where and how often they eat out. Meanwhile, with more options available to consumers, it's increasingly difficult for restaurants to capture customer attention and bring them back for more. The good news is restaurants can gain a significant advantage and see a positive impact on their bottom line through automated omni-channel marketing campaigns that drive repeat orders and improve brand loyalty by meeting consumers in their favorite channel, be it text, email, or direct mail." Leveraging marketing campaigns to gather greater customer insight In addition to driving repeat orders and brand loyalty, marketing messages offer additional benefits to restaurant operators in the form of data. The impact and usage of third-party delivery apps surged during the pandemic, and while these apps offer benefits to consumers, it can create a blind spot for restaurant operators looking to know more about their customers. Knowing the best topics and timeframes to push promotional offerings are important data points that operators can obtain through marketing campaigns. Restaurants can look to improve and offer a comparable or better experience through streamlined payment options. Thirty-four percent of consumers cite the convenient checkout process with their saved payment information as the top reason for selecting third-party delivery apps. "Our survey confirmed what we know anecdotally from our customers: nearly 40% of consumers are not using third-party delivery apps," said Thierry. "At HungerRush, we see this as a huge market opportunity for QSR operators to bring consumers directly to their sites or mobile apps to communicate, engage and learn about ordering behaviors. Harnessing this data and keeping consumers engaged through weekly and monthly marketing messages is a foolproof way to capitalize and encourage repeat visits and revenue." Today, HungerRush restaurant owners that use the HungerRush 360 Marketing add-on module routinely see an increase in repeat online orders by as much as 12%. For more information on HungerRush's survey findings on consumer restaurant marketing preferences and trends, please see the HungerRush survey infographic. About HungerRush HungerRush is a leading provider of integrated restaurant solutions that make it easier to delight guests, drive loyalty, and manage restaurants from anywhere. HungerRush 360, our flagship all-in-one cloud POS system, integrates digital ordering, delivery, customer engagement, marketing, restaurant management, and payment processing features with flexible software designed to give operators of all sizes more insight into their customers, more control over their operations, and more power to profitably grow their business. We make restaurants unstoppable. For more information, visit HungerRush.com. HungerRush Survey Methodology The HungerRush survey was conducted by Dynata, the world's largest first-party data company in August 2023 of 1,000 U.S. consumers 18 years and older. The aim of the survey was to better understand the opinions of consumers related to marketing programs and messages. View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230919354336/en/

[ Back To TMCnet.com's Homepage ]