TMCnet News
|
New portfolio of isolation devices from TI extends the lifetime of high-voltage applications to 40-plus years
DALLAS, Sept. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Texas Instruments (TI) (Nasdaq: TXN) today introduced its new opto-emulator portfolio of signal isolation semiconductors, designed to improve signal integrity, consume less power, and extend the lifetime of high-voltage industrial and automotive applications. TI's inaugural opto-emulators are pin-to-pin compatible with the industry's most common optocouplers, enabling seamless integration into existing designs while leveraging the unique benefits of silicon dioxide (SiO2)-based isolation technology. For more information, see TI.com/opto-emulators.
"Today's push for electrification, coupled with the intricacies of designing high-voltage systems, presents a need for engineers to increase the performance and lifetime of their products while ensuring the right level of isolation," said Tsedeniya Abraham, general manager of interface products at Texas Instruments. "Our new portfolio of opto-emulators not only addresses the growing need for reliable and affordable isolation, but also exemplifies our commitment to investing in high-voltage technologies."
Increase reliability with TI's SiO2-based isolation
Additionally, the portfolio is able to withstand wide operating temperature ranges from –55°C to 125°C, while providing common-mode transient immunity up to 10 times higher thanoptocouplers. To learn more about the benefits of TI's new opto-emulators, read the technical article, "Opto-Emulators Explained: Why You Should Upgrade Your Optocoupler Technology."
TI's new opto-emulator portfolio builds on the company's commitment to helping engineers unlock the power of high voltage. To learn more, see TI.com/highvoltage.
Package, availability and pricing
About Texas Instruments
Trademarks
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-portfolio-of-isolation-devices-from-ti-extends-the-lifetime-of-high-voltage-applications-to-40-plus-years-301931276.html
SOURCE Texas Instruments
02/03/2010
09/28/2009
From Conversational AI to Generative AI
Date: 2/13/24
Time: 12:00-12:30pm
Grand Opening Reception in Expo Hall
Date: 2/14/24
Time: 5:00-7:00pm
Special Presentation TBA
Date: 2/13/24
Time: 1:30-2:00pm