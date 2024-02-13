TMCnet News
|
New Study Commissioned by NIQ Reveals Critical Insights on Omnichannel Intelligence and Its Impact on Business Strategies
Today, NIQ, a global leader in measurement and data analytics, has released a new commissioned study conducted by Forrester Consulting, a prominent research and advisory firm, "Omnichannel Intelligence Will Catapult Your Data Driven Business Strategy." The study highlighted the challenges companies face in gaining a complete understanding of consumer behaviors across online and offline purchases and the pivotal role omnichannel intelligence plays in shaping business strategies.
"As businesses navigate the complex landscape of consumer behavior, it's evident that having a clear, complete understanding of the omnichannel experience is no longer a luxury but a necessity," said Justin Belgiano, SVP North America Retail Measurement, NIQ. "Our commitment at NIQ is to provide the tools and insights that empower companies to thrive in this dynamic environment, driving not just measurement but meaningful change in consumer experiences."
Key findings of the study include:
For more information about the study and its findings, the study is now available for download, along with an on-demand webinar on the NIQ website.
About NIQ
NIQ is the world's leading consumer intelligence company, delivering the most complete understanding of consumer buying behavior and revealing new pathways to growth. In 2023, NIQ combined with GfK, bringing together the two industry leaders with unparalleled global reach. With a holistic retail read and the most comprehensive consumer insights-delivered with advanced analytics through state-of-the-art platforms-NIQ delivers the Full View(TM).
NIQ, is an Advent International portfolio company with operations in 100+ markets, covering more than 90% of the world's population. For more information, visit NIQ.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230917017590/en/
02/03/2010
09/28/2009
From Conversational AI to Generative AI
Date: 2/13/24
Time: 12:00-12:30pm
Grand Opening Reception in Expo Hall
Date: 2/14/24
Time: 5:00-7:00pm
Special Presentation TBA
Date: 2/13/24
Time: 1:30-2:00pm