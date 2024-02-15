[September 15, 2023] New Research by District Lending Reveals the Top 10 Cheapest States to Live in Right Now Tweet

District Lending shared new research results today regarding the 10 Cheapest States to Live In Right Now. The rankings were carefully curated based on various factors such as average home value, cheapest home prices, overall affordability, total tax burden, and the Zillow Home Value Index (ZHVI) as of September 2023. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230915905032/en/ (Graphic: Business Wire) According to Brian Reese, investor & advisor at District Lending, "It costs more than ever to provide for your family and live comfortaby in America. This new research reveals the 10 most affordable states to live in right now with a special emphasis on the most affordable housing."



In a time when the average home value in the U.S. stands at $348,126, it is crucial to consider cost-effective options for homeownership while also exploring overall affordability and tax impacts. Our list aims to provide individuals and families with valuable insights into the states that offer the best combination of affordability and quality of life. These 10 states offer a diverse range of housing options to suit various lifestyles and preferences. Whether you are looking for a bustling city or a serene countryside, there is something for everyone. However, we strongly encourage individuals to conduct thorough online research and carefully consider their personal priorities, including job opportunities and family needs, before making any decisions.

Our rankings have been meticulously compiled using the latest data available, ensuring that you have access to the most up-to-date information. We understand that finding an affordable place to live is a top priority for many, and we hope that this list serves as a valuable resource in your search for the perfect home. To learn more about the Top 10 Cheapest States to Live In for 2023, please visit our website here. About District Lending: With everyday low rates and zero lending fees, District Lending creates happy customers by helping them buy or refinance their dream home for less. Our mission is to make the complicated home financing process easy through award winning customer service, best in class education, and innovative technology. View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230915905032/en/

[ Back To TMCnet.com's Homepage ]