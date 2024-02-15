[September 14, 2023] New Research from Go Addressable Finds That Nearly Half of Advertisers Said Addressable TV Advertising Played a Role in Their Upfront Negotiations Tweet

Today, Go Addressable, an industry initiative to advance addressable TV advertising, announced the results of a new study with Advertiser Perceptions that demonstrates how the medium's role in the upfronts is evolving, signaling a trend of increased usage across the industry. The research found that 47% of advertisers said that addressable TV played a role in their 2023-2024 upfront negotiations. Further, over 80% of those advertisers also said that it was an important aspect of the negotiations, with nearly half rating it as "extremely important" to their planning. Earlier this year, Go Addressable also found that nearly three in four marketers are currently including addressable TV advertising in their media plans, a 16% increase versus a year ago, highlighting the industry's growing adoption of the medium. "Go Addressable's main goal is to educate buyers on the benefits of addressable TV and make it easier to implement into the media planning process," said Larry Allen, VP & GM, Data & Addressable Enablement, Comcast Advertising. "These findings on the role addressable TV played in the recent upfronts demonstrate that the medium is becoming mainstream, largely as a result of the work Go Addressable hasdone to showcase how it can be used to achieve optimal results for TV advertising. We are committed to continuing our work to further its adoption."



Founded in June 2021, Go Addressable is an industry inclusive initiative focused on accelerating the growth of addressable TV advertising. Through education and research, the group helps address the challenges facing the addressable TV ecosystem and recommends actionable solutions to maximize the scale, impact and value of TV using aggregated data with a commitment to protecting personal information. Participants include Altice USA's a4 Advertising, Charter Communications' Spectrum Reach, Comcast Advertising, Cox Media, DIRECTV Advertising and DISH Media. "Addressable advertising has become an increasingly important part of the TV mix," said Michael Piner, EVP, Advanced Advertising, Mediahub Worldwide. "The whole is greater than the sum of its parts. Using data and addressable tech to serve TV ads to qualified U.S. households - regardless of their content choices - is a valuable strategy for increasing the effectiveness of TV plans."

A deeper dive into this recent data, along with additional insights, will be presented at the Go Addressable Summit on November 29, 2023. This third annual event will bring together industry leaders to provide a deep dive into how buyers perceive addressable TV and how agencies and advertisers can integrate it into their strategies. The study is part of ongoing research from Go Addressable on the industry's usage of addressable TV advertising. Past studies and insights are available on GoAddressable.com. About Go Addressable Go Addressable is an industry inclusive initiative led by TV distribution companies (Altice USA's a4 Advertising, Charter Communications' Spectrum Reach®, Comcast, Cox, DIRECTV Advertising and DISH Media) to help maximize the scale, impact and value of TV as a marketing platform. The group's mission is to further accelerate the advancement of addressable TV advertising in a way that is trusted, scalable and effective for both advertisers and programmers looking to make their inventory addressable. Go Addressable will achieve this through advocacy and education within the industry; problem-solving and action around industry challenges; and by working to facilitate the use of addressable advertising campaigns for buyers and sellers of TV inventory. For more information on how to participate, please visit goaddressable.com. About Advertiser Perceptions Advertiser Perceptions provides research-based strategic market intelligence and expert analysis to the media, advertising and ad tech industries. We survey brand marketers, agency executives, media specialists and IT leaders through our curated and proprietary Ad PROS™ community to provide clients with an unbiased view of the market, competing brands, and customer experiences. These actionable insights give clients the confidence to inform both strategic and operational decision-making to improve their products and services, strengthen their brands, and drive higher ad-related revenue. www.advertiserperceptions.com. View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230914170897/en/

