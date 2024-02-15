TMCnet News
New Research Findings Reveal Doubling of Dissatisfaction for Current Hospital/EHR-based and Homegrown Laboratory Information Systems
Users of hospital/electronic health record (EHR)-based laboratory information systems (LIS) are increasingly dissatisfied and concerned about their current system's ability to keep up with future growth, according to a recent survey featured in the State of the Laboratory Information Systems Industry: Trends in Satisfaction, Reliability, Interoperability, and Security. Findings also corroborate renewed interest in digital pathology, revealing that over 40% of respondents use or plan to add digital pathology capabilities in the next 12 months. The free report is the latest in a series published by XiFin, a leading provider of innovative technologies and services that deliver operational efficiency, interoperability, and simplicity to the healthcare industry.
In the recent survey, 48% of respondents who had a homegrown/custom LIS said that their LIS does not integrate very well or at all well, more than double the 21% of respondents who signaled such a shortcoming in 2021. Furthermore, the survey found that more responders with a homegrown/custom LIS reported reliability issues, doubling from 11% in 2021 to 22% this year.
Building on the initial 2021 research report, this latest survey explored satisfaction with different vendors' LIS solutions and views on the reliability, scalability, security, and interoperability of each laboratory's current LIS. Key findings from the study showed problems with:
The State of the Laboratory Information Systems Industry survey included nearly 200 individuals representing a variety of laboratories and associated organizations, including anatomic pathology, clinical pathology, hospital outreach laboratories, molecular diagnostics and genomics laboratories, reference laboratories, pain/toxicology laboratories, and biopharma. Those interested in a comparative report of their current LIS or a future LIS plotted against the research findings may request a customized assessment here.
XiFin is a healthcare information technology company that empowers healthcare organizations to navigate an increasingly complex and evolving healthcare landscape. Through innovative AI-enabled technologies and services, we deliver operational efficiency, interoperability, and simplicity. Our laboratory information system, revenue cycle management, clinical workflow enablement, and patient engagement solutions enable organizations to achieve stronger finances, streamline operations, and develop industry-leading business strategies. XiFin solutions deliver THE POWER TO DO GOOD™ so that healthcare organizations can do more good for more patients. Visit www.XiFin.com, follow XiFin on X and LinkedIn, or subscribe to the XiFin blog to learn more.
