New Telit Cinterion Wi-Fi 6/ Bluetooth® Low Energy Module Enables Rapid Development and Time to Market for Smart Devices

WE310K6 module features the Realtek RTL8852BE chipset, 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax, Bluetooth and Bluetooth Low Energy 5.2 for low power and high performance

IEEE 802.11, Bluetooth SIG and Wi-Fi Alliance certifications eliminate the time and expense of developing and launching connected devices for consumer, medical, industrial and smart city applications IRVINE, Calif., Sept. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Telit Cinterion, a global enabler of the intelligent edge, today announced the WE310K6, a fully integrated, low-power module featuring dual-band, dual-stream Wi-Fi and dual-mode Bluetooth/ Bluetooth Low Energy. The WE310K6 enables device OEMs to add high-speed wireless connectivity quickly and cost-effectively to their products — even when they have limited Bluetooth and Wi-Fi expertise. For more information about the WE310K6, visit https://www.telit.com/devices/we310k6/. The WE310K6 supports 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax, classic Bluetooth and Bluetooth Low Energy 5.2, giving OEMs the flexibility to design products that can connect to other local devices or to the internet over Wi-Fi. The module is ideal for a wide variety of consumer and business applications, including: Smart home : home automation, appliances, home security and alarms, smart lighting, and IP cameras and speakers

: home automation, appliances, home security and alarms, smart lighting, and IP cameras and speakers Health care and medical : remote patient monitoring, medical wearables, and health care and wellness devices

: remote patient monitoring, medical wearables, and health care and wellness devices Industrial and commercial : energy management, robotics, and industrial and building automation

: energy management, robotics, and industrial and building automation Other applications : aftermarket OEM telematics, fleet management, smart cities and parking, printers, asset management, pet and animal trackers, and more The Realtek RTL8822BE-CG is a highly integrated single-chip that supports 2-stream 802.11ac solutions with Multi-user MIMO (Multiple-Input, Multiple-Output) and Wireless LAN (WLAN) PCI Express network interface controller and integrated Bluetooth 2.1/30/4.2 USB interface controller. It combines a WLAN MAC, a 2T2R capable WLAN baseband, and RF in a single chip. The RTL8822BE-CG provides a complete solution for a high-performance integrated wireless and Bluetooth device.



The WE310K6 also has IEEE 802.11 and Bluetooth SIG certifications and complies with Wi-Fi Alliance and Bluetooth SIG-v5.2 requirements. OEMs can get new products to market faster by reducing RF design time and removing the burden of testing and certification. The module's other key features and benefits include: Two form factor options: LGA package or on top of an M.2 Key E carrier board

Host-activated Wi-Fi and Bluetooth radios

Dual-stream spatial multiplexing up to 1201 Mbps

MU-MIMO technology

Bluetooth Low Energy AUDIO Isochronous Channel (CIS) support

Compatible with Wi-Fi 802.11 e, h, k and i

Advanced security (including WPA3) with integrated crypto hardware

hardware Industrial-grade temperature range (-40 °C to +85 °C) to ensure reliability even in demanding environments "We are thrilled to collaborate with Telit Cinterion and offer our latest generation Wi-Fi 6 solutions," said Yee-Wei Huang, Realtek's Vice President and Spokesman. "The collaboration yields a feature-rich platform with the latest cutting-edge technologies."

"Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth Low Energy are rapidly becoming must-have features for consumer, enterprise, medical and industrial devices, but OEMs often face challenges in adding those technologies to their products," said Marco Argenton, VP of Product Management for IoT Modules, Telit Cinterion. "Our new WE310K6 enables them to add low-power quickly and cost-effectively, high-performance connectivity even when they have only limited RF design expertise. That means faster time to market and time to revenue and gives their customers peace of mind that the devices will work flawlessly from day one." EVT samples of the WE310K6 are currently available, with DVT samples by late October. Mass production begins in December 2023. About Telit Cinterion

Telit Cinterion is a global enabler of the intelligent edge providing complete solutions that reduce time to market and costs, delivering custom designed, ready for market connected devices in addition to maintaining the industry's broadest portfolio of enterprise-grade wireless communication and positioning modules, cellular MVNO connectivity plans and management services, edge-cloud software and data orchestration, and IoT and Industrial IoT platforms. As the largest western provider pioneering IoT innovation, Telit Cinterion delivers award-winning and highly secure IoT solutions, modules and services for the industry's top brands. For more information, follow us on YouTube, Twitter (X), LinkedIn and Facebook or visit Telit.com. Copyright © 2023 Telit IoT Solutions Holding Ltd. and/or its affiliated companies. All rights reserved. Telit Cinterion, Telit, OneEdge, Cinterion, and all associated logos are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of Telit Communications S.p.A, Telit Communications LTD, Telit IoT Solutions Holding Ltd. and/or their affiliated companies in the United States and/or other countries. Other names used herein may be trademarks of their respective owners. Media Contacts Leslie Hart

