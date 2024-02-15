[September 14, 2023] New Research Finds Customer Expectations for Timely, Personalized Service Directly Impact Where They Shop Online Tweet

Results from a new consumer survey highlights consumers' rising expectations and the significance for brands to deliver efficient and empathetic customer support. The survey results, based on responses from 1,000 nationally dispersed US consumers and commissioned by Airkit.ai, generative AI customer service platform, underscores the primary reasons customer satisfaction has plummeted to a 17-year low. "Brands are at a critical turning point. After massive growth throughout the pandemic, we are seeing a significant shift as consumer spending is tested by inflation and a looming recession. Brand loyalty and customer retention are vital for retail brands, and the recent research suggests that brands must listen - and act - to compete this holiday season," commented Stephen Ehikian, Airkit.ai Co-Founder and CEO. Notable Insights from the Survey Include: Cost of a Bad Experience: 64% will not do business with a company after a poor customer service encounter, contrasting sharply with the 2% who said it's unimportant.

64% will not do business with a company after a poor customer service encounter, contrasting sharply with the 2% who said it's unimportant. Personalization's Power: 92% are more inclined to shop from brands offering real-time, tailored customer service, with custom coupon codes (40%), email promotions (49%), and word-of-mouth product recommendations (40%) being the most popular personalized offers.

92% are more inclined to shop from brands offering real-time, tailored customer service, with custom coupon codes (40%), email promotions (49%), and word-of-mouth product recommendations (40%) being the most popular personalized offers. Frequency of Interaction: 76% of participants contacted customer service 1-3 times in the last year, with 24% reaching out 4+ times.

76% of participants contacted customer service 1-3 times in the last year, with 24% reaching out 4+ times. Defining a Good Experience:

Chatbot Interactions: 64% have used a customer service chatbot in the past year, appreciating benefits like instant responses, answer provision to simple queries, and ease of communication.

64% have used a customer service chatbot in the past year, appreciating benefits like instant responses, answer provision to simple queries, and ease of communication. Frustration Factors: Leading customer service pain points include long wait times (61%), repeated need to provide the same information (60%), and the absence of issue resolution (60%).

Leading customer service pain points include long wait times (61%), repeated need to provide the same information (60%), and the absence of issue resolution (60%). Preferred Interaction Mediums: 71% of users opt for the phone, followed by email and text at 36% each, with mobile app and chatbots each preferred by 24%.



To explore the full key findings and methodology of the survey and see Airkit.ai's transformational technology in action, please visit www.airkit.ai/

About Airkit.ai Headquartered in Redwood City, CA, Airkit.ai is a generative AI customer service platform that provides fully customizable, autonomous AI agents built to answer 90%+ of customer questions instantly. It is the only native AI technology powered by OpenAI and designed for CX leaders and customer-service teams that guarantees brands will deliver faster customer service, achieve higher customer satisfaction scores, reduce overall support costs, and improve morale across customer service teams. Founded in 2017, Airkit.ai is backed by leading venture capitalists, including Salesforce Ventures, Emergence Capital, EQT Ventures, and Accel. To learn more about Airkit.ai, visit. www.airkit.ai. View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230914443348/en/

[ Back To TMCnet.com's Homepage ]