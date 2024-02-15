TMCnet News
New digital benchmarking research identifies Fidelity, Empower, TIAA and T. Rowe Price as top for retirement plan participant digital experience
NEW YORK, Sept. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- New benchmarking research from Corporate Insight identifies Fidelity, Empower, TIAA and T. Rowe Price as the top performers across desktop and mobile defined contribution (DC) plan participant experiences. The 2023 DC Plan Participant Website and Mobile Experience Benchmark reports evaluate 18 leading recordkeepers across 230 desktop and mobile attributes, showing how firms stack up against one another in design, functionality and usability. The reports found that users across platforms put an especially high value on easy access to account information, and that desktop capabilities continue to outpace those available on mobile apps.
"Fidelity's design, navigation and account information across digital platforms place it #1 in both these reports," says Kara Sostar, Retirement Research Manager at Corporate Insight. "In terms of the other top finishers, TIAA is the leader in website transaction capabilities, Empower has the best account information across both website and mobile platforms, and T. Rowe Price has the easiest app to navigate."
While leaders in the individual categories correlate closely with the overall leaders, several other firms were noteworthy category-level standouts:
Other takeaways from the reports include:
Categories analyzed in the DC Plan Participant Experience Benchmark reports include:
Recordkeepers featured include:
About Corporate Insight
Corporate Insight (CI) delivers competitive intelligence, user experience research and consulting services to the nation's leading financial services, insurance and healthcare institutions. As the recognized industry leader in customer experience research for over 30 years, we have been the trusted partner to corporations seeking to improve their digital capabilities and user experience. Our best-in-class research platform and unique approach of analyzing the actual customer experience helps corporations advance their competitive position in the marketplace.
