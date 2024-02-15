TMCnet News
New State of Video Report Finds 84% of Consumers Will Watch Video Ads on Their Favorite Website to Access Desired Content
Connatix's new report provides publishers and advertisers with deep dive into consumer preferences and viewing habits
NEW YORK, Sept. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Connatix, the leading video technology company for premium publishers and advertisers, today released a new state of video report – a comprehensive look at consumer viewing preferences related to online video and video advertising across publishers. The report, titled, Consumers are Watching; Here's How They Want Their Video Ads, surveyed 1,000 U.S. consumers aged 18 and older to understand what type of videos they want to see from publishers, how viewers want to be exposed to video ads, and how contextual alignment impacts ad engagement. The report findings provide actionable insights for publishers and advertisers aiming to effectively tailor their video strategies and reach diverse audience segments.
Overall, the report found that consumers are willing to participate in a clear value exchange; despite the industry's ongoing concerns around privacy and ad fatigue, consumers are watching video ads and they are willing to exchange data for access to video content. In addition, and despite assumptions that social media is the only destination for online video, the research reveals that publishers account for a large portion of video viewing and purchasing.
Key Takeaways:
Consumers are Watching Video and Video Ads
Viewers are Happy to Share Data To Access Desired Video Content
While Social Remains a Video Destination, More Consumers are Turning to Publishers for Video Content
Contextual Alignment Can Increase Engagement
Viewers Prefer to Watch With Sound and Click-To-Play
"By understanding how and what viewers want to consume, publishers and advertisers can deliver the types of video content that engages consumers and drives real value for all parties," said Jenn Chen, CRO and president of Connatix. "Knowing that most consumers prefer to see ads related to their interests, and that consumers are more likely to watch ads that are about topics they just consumed can help publishers and advertisers supercharge their video content strategies. Our hope is that this report will empower the buy and sell sides with the insights they need to tap into the power of online video."
To view the report, visit: https://connatix.showpad.com/share/HKrdzn4MY0gPnSTqgC4zx
About Connatix
Connatix currently works with 350+ publisher groups across thousands of sites and leading brands and agencies. The private equity-backed business has been named an AdExchanger Programmatic Power Player for two consecutive years and included on the Inc. 5000 list of the fastest growing companies for three consecutive years. Founded in 2014, Connatix is headquartered in New York City and continues to expand its global footprint with offices in London, Cluj-Napoca, and Tel Aviv.
