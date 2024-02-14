[September 12, 2023] New Research Explores Consumer Susceptibility to ChatGPT Scams Tweet

Beyond Identity, the leading provider of passwordless, phishing-resistant MFA, released the findings of its new industry research on the diverse methods hackers are employing to breach systems, steal sensitive information and automate complex processes with the help of generative AI technology. The survey of 1,000+ Americans demonstrates exactly how convincing ChatGPT scams can be, and how consumers and businesses can protect themselves from falling victim to fraudulent messages, unsafe applications and password theft. The respondents were asked to review different schemes and express whether they'd be susceptible-and if not, to identify the factors that aroused suspicion. Notably, 39% said they would fall victim to at least one of the phishing messages, 49% would be tricked into downloading a fake ChatGPT app and 13% have used AI to generate passwords. As part of the survey, ChatGPT drafted phishing emails, texts and posts and respondents were asked to identify which were believable. Of the 39% that said they would fall victim to at least one of the options, the social media post scam (21%) and text message scam (15%) were most common. For those wary of all the messages, the top giveaways were suspicious links, strange requests and unusual amounts of money being requested. "With adversaries using AI, the leel of difficulty for attackers will be markedly reduced. While writing well-crafted phishing emails is a first step, we fully expect hackers to use AI across all phases of the cybersecurity kill chain," said Jasson Casey, CTO of Beyond Identity. "Organizations building apps for their customers or protecting the internal systems used by their workforce and partners will need to take proactive, concrete measures to protect data-such as implementing passwordless, phish-resistant multi-factor authentication (MFA), modern Endpoint Detection and Response (EDR) software and zero trust principles."



Although 93% of respondents had not experienced having their information stolen from an unsafe app in real life, 49% were fooled when trying to identify the real ChatGPT app out of six real but copycat options. Interestingly, those who had fallen victim to app fraud in the past were much more likely to do so again. The survey also explored how ChatGPT can be leveraged by hackers for social engineering purposes. For instance, ChatGPT can use easy-to-find personal information to generate lists of probable passwords to attempt to breach accounts. This is a problem for the one in four respondents who use personal information in their passwords, like birth dates (35%) or pet names (34%) that can be readily found on social media, business profiles and phone listings. While longer passwords with random characters and no personal information may seem like the best way to combat this malicious AI capability, the report is clear: any and all passwords are a critical vulnerability for organizations since bad actors will find other, easier ways into accounts - making passwordless and phish-resistant MFA an absolute necessity.

To read Beyond Identity's full findings, visit the survey. About Beyond Identity Beyond Identity is revolutionizing digital access for organizations looking to improve protection against cyber attacks and deliver the highest levels of security for their workforces, customers and developers. The company's suite of passwordless, phishing-resistant, and Zero Trust Authentication solutions improves security and user experience. The platform delivers continuous risk-based authentication incorporating signals from the zero trust ecosystem to ensure only valid users and secure devices gain or maintain access to critical resources. Organizations like Snowflake, Unqork, and Cornell University rely on Beyond Identity's highly available cloud-native platform to thwart attacks and advance their zero trust strategies. To learn more about Beyond Identity's FIDO2 certified multi-factor authentication (MFA) solutions, visit beyondidentity.com and stay connected with us on Twitter, LinkedIn, and YouTube. View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230912759176/en/

