New FeatureByte Copilot Automatically Ideates Use-Case Specific Features for Data Scientists
Generative AI-powered solution automates feature ideation, saving months of effort for data scientists and speeding up AI innovation for enterprises.
BOSTON, Sept. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- FeatureByte, an AI startup formed by a team of data science experts, today announced FeatureByte Copilot, an automated, intelligent feature ideation solution that marks a new era in enterprise AI. This new product, driven by data semantics and real-world relevance, eliminates a major headache for data science teams – preparing and deploying AI data. Powered by Generative AI, FeatureByte Copilot saves data science teams significant time, effort, and resources while moving AI projects from ideation to implementation faster, at scale, and with greater accuracy. The company is unveiling this new solution today at the Finovate Fall Conference in New York and the Generative AI World Conference in Boston.
Feature ideation, where raw data is transformed into meaningful attributes, plays a critical role in AI model development, but is traditionally a labor-intensive process that requires significant time, effort, and expertise. At the same time, feature ideation is difficult to automate. Existing feature automation tools often use a "brute force" approach that creates too many possible features, adding complexity and causing more issues than it solves. Brute force also ignores domain (industry) expertise and common sense, making it undesirable for real-world production use.
FeatureByte Copilot is designed to meet these challenges as a first-of-its-kind solution for automated feature ideation. It offers a wide range of benefits including:
"The AI/ML lifecycle is complicated and time-consuming. Automated feature generation is a clear area that can impact model velocity, but adding context from domain-specific generative models provides even greater value, allowing data scientists a warm start, with the human in the loop, ultimately judging value," says Kathy Lange, research director, AI Software, at IDC. "Enterprise organizations must embrace technologies that reduce time-to-value while increasing governance and transparency."
"The FeatureByte platform allows users to go from raw data to fully governed pipelines in minutes, instead of weeks or months – with five times fewer resources," said Razi Raziuddin, CEO and co-founder of FeatureByte. "We are empowering data scientists to manage the entire feature lifecycle – from ideation to deployment and governance – in a self-service manner."
FeatureByte Copilot builds upon the August 2023 release of FeatureByte's Self-Service Feature Platform and the May 2023 release of FeatureByte SDK, an open-source software development kit. Together, these solutions offer a complete feature engineering platform that seamlessly integrates every step of the process for an optimal experience that improves efficiency while saving time, resources and costs.
For more information about the FeatureByte Copilot, visit FeatureByte.com or register for the live demo webinar on September 27.
About FeatureByte
FeatureByte is an AI-based self-service feature platform that radically simplifies the entire AI feature lifecycle. FeatureByte Copilot empowers data scientists and ML engineers to discover and create state-of-the-art features from raw data, and deploy fully governed, production-ready pipelines – in minutes instead of weeks or months. By extending the modern data stack to streamline AI data pipelines, FeatureByte accelerates innovation while reducing compute and resource costs by up to 5X. FeatureByte is backed by leading AI investors Glasswing Ventures and Tola Capital. Learn more at www.featurebyte.com.
