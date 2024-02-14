[September 12, 2023] New Mountain Capital Appoints Industry Leader Sastry Chilukuri as Executive Advisor and Executive Chairman of Portfolio Company, Emmes Tweet

New Mountain Capital ("New Mountain"), a leading growth-oriented investment firm with more than $45 billion in assets under management, today announced that Sastry Chilukuri has joined its team as an Executive Advisory Council Member and has been named Executive Chairman of Emmes. In these roles, Chilukuri will oversee the digitization and artificial intelligence (AI)-enablement of Emmes and other New Mountain Capital portfolio companies. Chilukuri has more than 23 years of experience in the healthcare technology field. As a partner in McKinsey's life sciences and digital practices, he supported large multi-year digital and AI transformations at biopharmaceutical, medical device and public sector clients. At GE Healthcare, he was in several product development roles. Most recently, he was co-CEO of Medidata Solutions, a Dassault Systemes company, and provider of cloud-based clinical research software. Chilukuri also was the founder and President of Acorn AI (renamed Medidata AI), Medidata's data science business. Chilukuri holds a master's of business administration from the Kellogg School of Management at Northwestern University and a bachelor's of technology from the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT). "We have known Sastry for over a decade, and he brings a tremendous track record and vision to our team," said Matthew Holt, Managing Director and President, Private Equity, New Mountain Capital. "The breadth and depth of his experience on the imact of digital and AI across healthcare and other sectors is unmatched. We look forward to partnering with him to rapidly advance this thesis, not only enhancing clinical research but also opening up new opportunities across our portfolio."



"The rapid maturing of artificial intelligence has unlocked significant value across the economy, and companies are rapidly re-architecting operations and business models. Applying this emerging technology to the work Emmes does has the potential to accelerate their mission, significantly increasing the company's impact on global health and biopharma innovation. I'm excited about the opportunity to AI-enable Emmes as well as other New Mountain Capital portfolio companies," said Chilukuri. About New Mountain Capital

New Mountain Capital is a New York-based investment firm that emphasizes business building and growth, rather than debt, as it pursues long-term capital appreciation. The firm currently manages private equity, credit and net lease investment strategies with over $45 billion in assets under management. New Mountain seeks out what it believes to be the highest quality growth leaders in carefully selected industry sectors and then works intensively with management to build the value of these companies. For more information on New Mountain Capital, please visit http://www.newmountaincapital.com. About Emmes Founded more than 45 years ago, Emmes is a global, full-service Clinical Research Organization dedicated to excellence in supporting the advancement of public health and biopharmaceutical innovation. The company's clients include numerous agencies and institutes of the U.S. federal government and a wide range of biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device companies throughout the world. To learn more about how our research is making a positive impact on human health, go to the Emmes website at www.emmes.com. View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230912621828/en/

