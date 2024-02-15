TMCnet News
New Report Forecasts 88% CAGR for Global Green Ammonia Market Through 2028
BCC Research analysts predict that green ammonia prices may plummet as low as $250/ton as manufacturers develop and deploy new technologies.
BOSTON, Sept. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- As a carbon-free carrier for fuel cells, ammonia is a green energy linchpin. But manufacturing gray ammonia itself runs counter to many green-energy goals. Gray ammonia's Haber-Bosch production process generates 2% of the world's CO2e emissions every year. Green ammonia's much smaller carbon footprint will propel what was a $24.3 million market in 2022 to a $719.4 million global market in 2028.
In their recently published Global Green Ammonia Market, BCC analysts explore:
