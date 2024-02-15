[September 07, 2023] New AI Usage Data Shows Who's Using AI - and Uncovers a Population of 'Super-Users' Tweet

Salesforce (NYSE: CRM), the #1 AI CRM, today released Generative AI Snapshot Research: The AI Divide, a survey of more than 4,000 people across the United States, UK, Australia, and India. The research shows that 49% of people have used generative AI, with over one-third of these users tapping into the technology daily and planning to use it even more. However, the data also shows that half of all people have never used the technology, and 64% of them would use it more if it was safe/secure. "This data shows just how quickly generative AI usage has taken off in less than a year," said Clara Shih, CEO of Salesforce AI. "In my career, I've never seen a technology get adopted this fast. Now, for AI to truly transform how people live and work, organizations must develop AI that is rooted in trust, and easily accessible for everyone to do more enjoyable, productive work." Generative AI "super-users" showcase technology's potential According to the research, generative AI users are a young, engaged, and confident group of "super-users," meaning they use the technology frequently and believe they are well on their way to mastering it. 65% of generative AI users are Millennials or Gen Z, and 72% are employed.

Nearly 6 in 10 users believe they are on their way to mastering the technology.

70% of Gen Z report usng the technology and 52% of them trust the technology to help them make informed decisions.



Generative AI stragglers are unclear on its benefits

In contrast, non-users are older and display a significant lack of engagement with the technology. They report low familiarity with generative AI and are skeptical of its impact. 68% of non-users are Gen X or Baby Boomers.

88% are unclear how generative AI will impact their life.

40% say they aren't familiar enough with the technology and 32% say the technology is not useful for them. Moving beyond fun: maturing use cases for generative AI Generative AI users are still exploring the technology, but looking to expand their use into the workplace and interactions with businesses: 75% of users are looking to automate tasks at work and use generative AI for work communications.

38% use generative AI for fun/messing around, and 34% for learning about topics that interest them.

62% would use generative AI more if it was more safe/secure. Non-users/stragglers are looking for increased safety, education, and more integration in their lives before they dive in: 70% of non-users would use generative AI more if they knew more about the technology.

64% would use generative AI more if it was more safe/secure.

45% would use generative AI more if it was integrated into technology they already use. Learn more: Read Salesforce's Guidelines for Trusted Generative AI Methodology The survey was conducted among 4,041 individuals ages 18 or older in the United States, United Kingdom, Australia, and India. The survey was fielded from August 16-22, 2023. About Salesforce Salesforce empowers companies of every size and industry to connect with their customers through the power of AI + data + CRM. For more information about Salesforce (NYSE: CRM), visit: www.salesforce.com. View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230907810405/en/

