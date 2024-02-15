TMCnet News
New AI Usage Data Shows Who's Using AI - and Uncovers a Population of 'Super-Users'
Salesforce (NYSE: CRM), the #1 AI CRM, today released Generative AI Snapshot Research: The AI Divide, a survey of more than 4,000 people across the United States, UK, Australia, and India. The research shows that 49% of people have used generative AI, with over one-third of these users tapping into the technology daily and planning to use it even more. However, the data also shows that half of all people have never used the technology, and 64% of them would use it more if it was safe/secure.
"This data shows just how quickly generative AI usage has taken off in less than a year," said Clara Shih, CEO of Salesforce AI. "In my career, I've never seen a technology get adopted this fast. Now, for AI to truly transform how people live and work, organizations must develop AI that is rooted in trust, and easily accessible for everyone to do more enjoyable, productive work."
Generative AI "super-users" showcase technology's potential
According to the research, generative AI users are a young, engaged, and confident group of "super-users," meaning they use the technology frequently and believe they are well on their way to mastering it.
Generative AI stragglers are unclear on its benefits
In contrast, non-users are older and display a significant lack of engagement with the technology. They report low familiarity with generative AI and are skeptical of its impact.
Moving beyond fun: maturing use cases for generative AI
Generative AI users are still exploring the technology, but looking to expand their use into the workplace and interactions with businesses:
Non-users/stragglers are looking for increased safety, education, and more integration in their lives before they dive in:
Methodology
The survey was conducted among 4,041 individuals ages 18 or older in the United States, United Kingdom, Australia, and India. The survey was fielded from August 16-22, 2023.
