New Capchase Survey Exposes Trends in SaaS Sales: Decreasing Average Contract Value and Lengthening Sales Cycles
NEW YORK, Sept. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Capchase, the revenue acceleration platform for Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) companies, today revealed the findings from its new report, B2B SaaS Sales Cycles in 2023: New Insights and Data. The report combines data from a OnePoll survey of 500 U.S. SaaS leaders commissioned by Capchase with data from more than 1,200 SaaS companies from the company's underwriting process. The findings indicate the industry has shifted to longer sales cycles, more scrutiny in the buyer process, and a decline in average contract value.
The current macroeconomic climate has resulted in more SaaS companies tightening budgets and, as a result, decision-makers are taking more time to review contracts, secure approval, and close deals. On the other hand, SaaS vendors have been forced to discount contracts in order to present buyers with enticing terms and expedite closures.
Top takeaways from the B2B SaaS Sales Cycles in 2023: New Insights and Data report include:
Capchase Pay allows SaaS companies to collect the full contract value for their solutions while providing their customers with flexible terms like monthly or quarterly payments. Early customers have experienced a 300% increase in sales velocity, an 80% increase in lifetime value, and a 20% annual contract value increase.
"These survey results reflect the growing sentiment we've been hearing from our customers. SaaS sales teams are facing friction when closing deals and inflexible payment terms are hurting conversions, " said Miguel Fernandez, co-founder and CEO of Capchase. "A powerful remedy to overcome hesitancy is to offer a buy now, pay later option to help buyers easily plan for ongoing costs."
"Pay has become an instrumental part of our sales cycle: we can close deals faster without having to provide discounts," said Sachin Dev Duggal, CEO at Builder.ai. "Our sales team's happy because they can hit their numbers, finance is happy because they don't need to deal with long collection cycles, and, most importantly, our customers are happy because they can pay on their terms."
In addition to its Capchase Pay product, Capchase also offers Capchase Grow, a non-dilutive financing solution to help SaaS founders build without losing stake in the company. Since launching in 2020, Capchase has raised nearly $1 billion in venture and debt financing, and has announced partnerships with AWS, Xero and Stripe.
Capchase operates globally and can deploy non-dilutive capital in ten countries across North America and Europe with further expansion plans. To get started with Capchase, please visit www.capchase.com.
Survey Methodology
Capchase's proprietary data used to support these claims was collected from the underwriting process of 1,267 SaaS companies. The data has been split into a pre-downturn cohort of 471 companies that were underwritten between January 2021 and June 2022 and a post-downturn cohort of 796 companies that were underwritten between June 2022 and June 2023.
These companies have also been segmented into top-performing, median, and bottom-performing quartiles based on R40 performance. Top- quartile companies are in the top 25% in R40, indicating they are best positioned for long-term growth and success.
About Capchase
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-capchase-survey-exposes-trends-in-saas-sales-decreasing-average-contract-value-and-lengthening-sales-cycles-301919400.html
SOURCE Capchase
