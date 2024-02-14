TMCnet News
New Research from TechTarget's Enterprise Strategy Group and the Information Systems Security Association Reveals Continuous Struggles within Cybersecurity Professional Workforce
Enterprise Strategy Group, a division of TechTarget and Information Systems Security Association announced the publication of its research study titled, "The Life and Times of Cybersecurity Professionals." The sixth edition of this project (published as an eBook this year) sought to assess the career progression of cybersecurity professionals, determine whether cybersecurity professionals are satisfied with their jobs and careers, measure the impact of the global cybersecurity skills shortage and uncover organizations' response to it, and monitor the status and performance of cybersecurity leadership. The report reveals that the cybersecurity skills crisis continues in a multi-year freefall that has impacted 71% of organizations and left two-thirds of cybersecurity professionals stating that the job itself has become more difficult over the past two years-while 60% of organizations continue to deflect responsibility.
The report findings include:
"For a majority of organizations, cybersecurity continues to be treated as a cost center or compliance mandate versus a business enabler or growth driver," said Candy Alexander, Board President, ISSA International. "Cybersecurity professionals are charged with protecting the organization while being overworked, overstressed, and understaffed. There was a point in time where organizations could get away with doing 'good enough security,' but those days are gone. Relentless, AI-fueled cyberattacks and expanding attack surfaces are a sampling of new problems that are going to overwhelm and overrun underinvested cybersecurity programs. Executive management needs to recognize that their business goals are only possible if cybersecurity successfully enables their business to operate in today's threat environment day after day."
"Cybersecurity professional jobs grow more challenging, nuanced, and specialized annually," stated Jon Oltsik, Distinguished Analyst and Fellow, Enterprise Strategy Group. "My hope is that this eBook not only exposes these issues but also provides business leaders with some creative ways to address them. Trends like digital transformation and cloud computing combined with a progressively dangerous threat landscape are adding to the scale and complexity associated with strong cybersecurity. Understanding, supporting, and enabling our security professionals must be recognized as a foundational requirement in an increasingly digital world."
The Life and Times of Cybersecurity Professionals (Volume 6) is available for free download on the Enterprise Strategy Group website and The Information Systems Security Association website. Enterprise Strategy Group and The Information Systems Security Association believe the data presented in the eBook can help business and IT leaders with personnel management and cybersecurity defenses. The eBook should also help cybersecurity professionals with career management.
About The Information Systems Security Association
The Information Systems Security Association (ISSA)™ is the community of choice for international cyber security professionals dedicated to advancing individual growth, managing technology risk, and protecting critical information and infrastructure. ISSA members and award winners include many of the industry's notable luminaries and represent a broad range of industries - from communications, education, healthcare, manufacturing, financial and consulting to IT - as well as federal, state and local government departments and agencies. Through regional chapter meetings, conferences, networking events and content, members tap into a wealth of shared knowledge and expertise. Follow us on Twitter at @ISSAINTL.
About TechTarget's Enterprise Strategy Group
TechTarget's Enterprise Strategy Group is an integrated technology analysis, research, and strategy firm providing market intelligence, actionable insight, and go-to-market content services to the global technology community. It is increasingly recognized as one of the world's leading analyst firms in helping technology vendors make strategic decisions across their go-to-market programs through factual, peer-based research. TechTarget, Inc. (Nasdaq: TTGT) is the global leader in purchase intent-driven marketing and sales services focused on delivering business impact for enterprise technology companies.
