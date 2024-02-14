TMCnet News
|
New guide launched, "Better Conversations about Ethical Storytelling," to help transform what stories we tell and how they are told
Over 100 NGOs and campaigners unite to revolutionise ethical storytelling in the development, humanitarian and philanthropic sectors.
LONDON, and NAIROBI, Kenya, Sept. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Consisting of six chapters and a series of videos, the guide was co-created with input from over 140 participants – including civil society and those with lived experience, and facilitated by M&C Saatchi World Services. Chapters cover making the business case for ethical storytelling, measuring impact, building trust and putting this into practice.
"The landscape is evolving to one that is more socially aware. Our audiences and our funders are evolving," said Victor Mark-Onyegbu, Grants Lead at Africa No Filter. One of the findings is that ethical storytelling is not simply a case of telling the same stories more ethically, but diversifying the kinds of stories we tell. Giving a platform to people with lived experience to share their opinions and solutions enhances decision-making, program effectiveness and builds trust.
For decades, some commentary has suggested that narratives have inadvertently perpetuated stereotypes painting communities as problems to be saved rather than as part of the solution. Levis Nderitu, from PATH, said that "As we all become more conscious of the need for power shifts, it has become important for organizations to update storytelling practices to keep up with industry norms".
Chilande Kuloba-Warria, one of the authors, emphasized the need for community voices to be at the forefront of storytelling: "We have this African proverb that says until the lion learns how to write, every story will always glorify the hunter. That's the spirit of the narrative I see needing to change, because too rarely do we see and hear the voices of the very same communities that we are looking to serve."
"Instead of simply offering one-offguidance, this project takes a conversational approach which is intended to stimulate better conversations about ethical storytelling. Rather than present any one perspective as 'right', we make room for different perspectives, surface tricky judgments and invite the reader to reflect on the challenges," said M&C Saatchi World Services Director of Strategy Andy Wright, whose agency led the facilitation of the project.
The toolkit was shaped by organizations such as Africa No Filter, BRAC, CARE and Grantmakers for Girls of Color. It was facilitated by M&C Saatchi World Services. This free guide and a full list of contributors is available here
Chapters authored by:
Contributions from the following:
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/new-guide-launched-better-conversations-about-ethical-storytelling-to-help-transform-what-stories-we-tell-and-how-they-are-told-301918396.html
02/05/2011
02/17/2012
06/05/2009
Solutions Showcase Session
Date: 2/14/24
Time: 4:00pm
Registration Counters Open
Date: 2/15/24
Time: 7:30am-5:00pm
From AMR to AMI: Transforming Legacy Systems with LoRaWAN and Integrating Legacy Meters to the System
Date: 2/15/24
Time: 9:15-10:00am