[September 06, 2023] New EPICBOOM Speaker Launches with Fresh, Portable Design and Huge 360° Sound

Ultimate Ears, a brand of Logitech (SIX: LOGN) (NASDAQ: LOGI), today announced the addition of EPICBOOM to its lineup of beloved portable Bluetooth® speakers. Made of 100% post-consumer recycled polyester fabric and a minimum of 59% post-consumer recycled plastic, EPICBOOM showcases an all-new, innovative, oval design that makes loud, 360° bassy sound more portable, unleashing an unexpectedly big sound for its size. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230906232961/en/ Ultimate Ears EPICBOOM speakers. (Photo: Business Wire) "We design our products with our customers and their lifestyles in mind," said Jonah Staw, general manager of Ultimate Ears. "Customers want huge sound in a conveniently portable package and that's what we have delivered with EPICBOOM. This speaker boasts our signature Ultimate Ears high-fidelity sound while delivering plenty of volume. We're excited to add EPICBOOM to our product portfolio. This speaker will no doubt be a part of life's epic moments." Designed for big sound, built for epic moments EPICBOOM's oval design creates an impressive internal acoustic volume, and is coupled with a 4.6" woofer for bass clarity and immersive sound. With an IP67 rating, EPICBOOM is waterproof, dustproof, and floatable, making it the perfect companion for epic moments at home and outdoors. When you want to move a party from indoors to outdoors, EPICBOOM's internal microphone dynamically adjusts EQ and balances the sound accordingly, so you never miss a beat. Product features EPICBOOM is available in two sleek colorways: Cotton White + Lipstick Red and Charcoal Black + Lime. The speaker allows for up to 17 hours of playtime and has a Bluetooth range of 55 meters. Instead of a fussy manual set-up, the speaker has a one-touch NFC feature available for NFC-compatible smartphones with Android 8.0 or later. The sensor establishes a Bluetooth shortcut that allows users to simply power on, pair, connect, and play, also making it easy to switch between multiple people'splaylists within seconds. Additional EPICBOOM features include an LED battery indicator and a USB-C connector.



All-new BOOM app Through the BOOM app, which is updated as of today, you can choose between different pre-set EQs including Signature, Bass Boost, Game/Cinema, Podcast/Vocal, and the all-new Deep Relaxation mode. You can also customize the mids, highs, and lows of the sound based on your personal preferences. These modes optimize sound for solo and group activities including yoga, meditation, parties, beach days, and more. The fan-favorite feature on the BOOM app, PartyUp, lets you pair multiple Ultimate Ears speakers together so you can kick your parties up a notch. Wirelessly connect EPICBOOM, BOOM, BOOM 2, BOOM 3, MEGABOOM, MEGABOOM 3 and HYPERBOOM speakers for the ultimate sound experience. And to get the party going in larger spaces, Outdoor Boost cranks up the bass even further.

Sustainability Logitech's mission is to help all people pursue their passions in a way that is good for people and the planet. This means considering environmental and social impacts as part of every design decision, from the moment raw materials are sourced right through to the end-of-life of a product. EPICBOOM is made of 100% post-consumer recycled polyester fabric and a minimum of 59% post-consumer recycled plastic to give a second life to end-of-use plastic from consumer electronics. The paper packaging of EPICBOOM comes from FSC™-certified forests and other controlled sources. By choosing this product, you are supporting responsible management of the world's forests. All Logitech products are certified carbon neutral. We reduce the net carbon impact of Logitech products by designing for sustainability and using renewable energy where possible during manufacturing. We also compensate for our residual impact by purchasing high-quality, certified offsets and removals from forestry, renewable, and climate-impacted communities. Pricing and Availability Ultimate Ears's EPICBOOM is available for purchase in the United States, Europe, and Asia Pacific on www.ultimateears.com/wireless-speakers/epicboom-bluetooth.html as of September 6, 2023 for a MSRP of USD $349.99 (€379.99, GBP £339.99) . On September 22, 2023, EPICBOOM will also be available at retailers in the aforementioned regions. For more information, please visit www.ultimateears.com or connect with us on Instagram. About Ultimate Ears Ultimate Ears, a brand of Logitech, is transforming the way people experience music together, with custom-fit earbuds and a family of wireless speakers, all built on an award-winning legacy of industry-first audio innovation. Logitech helps all people pursue their passions and is committed to doing so in a way that is good for people and the planet. Founded in 1981, Logitech International is a Swiss public company listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange (LOGN) and on the Nasdaq Global Select Market (LOGI). Learn more at ultimateears.com or connect with us on Instagram. Logitech, Ultimate Ears, EPICBOOM, HYPERBOOM and other Logitech marks are trademarks or registered trademarks of Logitech Europe S.A and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and other countries. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners. For more information about Logitech and its products, visit the company's website at logitech.com. (LOGIIR) View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230906232961/en/

