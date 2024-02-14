[September 05, 2023] New Teachers Get a Strong Start with Free Access to Stride Professional Development Center Tweet

Research shows that first-year teachers are among the fastest to exit the profession; some surveys report up to 30% of new teachers quit within their first five years on the job, with many citing a lack of professional development and support as a reason to move on. To help provide new teachers with a strong start to the 2023-2024 school year, the Stride Professional Development Center (SPDC) has announced it will provide first-time teachers with one year of free access to its state-of-the-art eLearning platform, and offer discounted access to returning educators. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230905189025/en/ A division of Stride, Inc. (NYSE: LRN), SPDC is designed with educators in mind, offering access to an ever-growing library of on-demand professional development content for any teacher, in any school setting, to enhance their skills, promote student outcomes, and expand their professional network. "Entering the classroom for the first time is an unforgettable moment for any new teacher," said Darren Reed, Senior Vice President of SPDC and a thirty-year veteran K-12 educator. "We are proud to support every teacher's success from day one by providing tools and resources that will help them make the greatest impact on student learning this year and for years to come." With an ever-growing library of high-quality courses, SPDC empowers teachers to learn anytime, anywhere. SPDC covers a wide range of topics, including instructional practices, diversity and inclusion, leadership, project-based learning, school culture, and student support. Backed by Stride's more than two decades of experience in education and training, SPDC's content is expertly designed and built by educators and curriculum designers who understand the uniue challenges and needs of their fellow teachers.



While most professional development providers focus almost entirely on in-person instruction, SPDC provides engaging and interactive online content where teachers can unlock their full potential and create positive change in their classrooms, schools, and communities. SPDC's courses are available on-demand and mobile-friendly, allowing teachers to learn on the go and at their own pace. Outside of a handful of in-service opportunities, many teachers pay for their own professional development, including buying books, taking courses, or attending workshops and conferences - even taking personal or sick days for professional learning - putting such career advancement tools out of reach for many. SPDC's free and subscription-based subscription options, as well as school and district enterprise solutions, provide teachers with an opportunity to acquire new knowledge and skills without breaking the bank or crowding their already busy schedules.

First-year teachers can use code "TEACHERSWIN" to gain free access to SPDC for one year. The offer is available now through October 31. Additionally, returning teachers can receive 50% off their year subscription now through September 30 using code "BACK2SCHOOL". To learn more about Stride Professional Development Center and to access the wide range of available content, visit https://stridepdcenter.com/. About Stride, Inc. At Stride, Inc. (NYSE: LRN), we are reimagining learning-where learning is lifelong, deeply personal, and prepares learners for tomorrow. The company has transformed millions of people's teaching and learning experiences by providing innovative, high-quality, tech-enabled education solutions, curriculums, and programs directly to students, schools, the military, and enterprises in primary, secondary, and postsecondary settings. Stride is a premier provider of K-12 education for students, schools, and districts, including career learning services through middle and high school curriculums. For adult learners, Stride delivers professional skills training in healthcare and technology, as well as staffing and talent development for Fortune 500 companies. Stride has delivered millions of courses over the past decade and serves learners in all 50 states and more than 100 countries. More information can be found at stridelearning.com, K12.com, galvanize.com, techelevator.com, and medcerts.com. View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230905189025/en/

[ Back To TMCnet.com's Homepage ]