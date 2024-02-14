[September 05, 2023] New Edition of Omnichannel Retail: How to Build Winning Stores in a Digital World Released Tweet

The 2nd edition of the groundbreaking and best-selling retail handbook, Omnichannel Retail: How to Build Winning Stores in a Digital World, is now available in the UK and for pre-order in the U.S., Canada and other markets. Written by Eagle Eye CEO Tim Mason, former Tesco executive and the originator of the first grocery loyalty program, and retail expert Sarah Jarvis, the new and completely updated edition explores the value of digital customer connection, how to harness it online and in-store using the latest tools and proven strategies from omnichannel leaders. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230904082754/en/ Omnichannel Retail: How to Build Winning Stores in a Digital World 2nd Edition (Photo: Eagle Eye) Omnichannel Retail outlines the importance of making digital connections with customers at all stages of the shopping journey to drive engagement, retention and sales. The book includes actionable recommendations around how to update physical store spaces to leverage digital opportunities and mobile capabilities, deliver more meaningful marketing communications, create personalised loyalty experiences and maximise the potential of customer data. "A lot has changed since the original edition was published in 2019, and retailers today are faced with increased pressure and competition on multiple fronts, including rising costs, changing consumer expectations, and technological advancements," said Tim Mason, Eagle Eye CEO and Omnichannel Retail co-author. "I wanted to provide an updated guide for retail marketers navigating an increasingly complex marketplace and how they can use these shifts to their competitive advantage." Critical Insights from Omnichannel Retail 2nd Edition The digital imperative has increased exponentially since the original printing. With one-third of consumers reporting that they 'often' shop both in-store and online during the same purchase occasion, a seamless omnichannelcustomer experience has become mandatory to remain competitive.

With one-third of consumers reporting that they 'often' shop both in-store and online during the same purchase occasion, a seamless omnichannelcustomer experience has become mandatory to remain competitive. The need to deliver a good customer experience has not changed, but the tools for doing so have. Today's consumer increasingly expects a more personalised and relevant brand experience, and marketers must adjust strategy accordingly to remove friction in the shopping journey and increase the utility of offers and communications.

Today's consumer increasingly expects a more personalised and relevant brand experience, and marketers must adjust strategy accordingly to remove friction in the shopping journey and increase the utility of offers and communications. Intelligent retail spaces and real-time touchpoints will be imperatives moving forward. Creating retail spaces that more fully integrate mobile capabilities, deliver valuable in-store services and self-service capabilities, offer entertainment through challenges or gamification, and enable real-time, contextualised offers ('Marketing in the Moment'), represent the future of retail.



"Digital connection has become an essential part of everyday life, transforming the way we work, communicate, and especially how we shop," added Mason. "Today's digitally connected consumer expects you to know what they want and to use that information to improve their shopping experience. The updated edition of Omnichannel Retail covers strategies and tactics to provide consumers with a convenient, personalised and unified shopping experience, wherever, whenever and however they choose to engage with you."

Supplemented with program metrics from Eagle Eye customers and case studies from omnichannel leaders - including Asda, Loblaws, Woolworths Australia, Pret A Manager, Target and more - the new edition of Omnichannel Retail provides fellow industry innovators and savvy marketers with a complete set of tools and frameworks to deliver best-in-class omnichannel marketing solutions. To order the 2nd Edition of Omnichannel Retail, click here: Omnichannel Retail. For more information about the book, to request a media copy, or to schedule an interview with one of the authors, please contact Vanessa Horwell at [email protected]. About the Authors Omnichannel Retail is co-authored by two retail experts, Eagle Eye CEO and former Tesco executive Tim Mason and his colleague Sarah Jarvis, a seasoned marketing professional specialising in helping retail and FMCG brands with customer analytics, loyalty and CRM. A retail industry veteran, Tim Mason's career spans over 30 years and includes experience as the CMO and deputy CEO of Tesco, the largest multinational grocery and general merchandise retailer in the UK. Mason led the launch of Tesco Clubcard in 1995, creating the world's first major grocery loyalty program. Eagle Eye's Communications and Propositions Director, Sarah Jarvis, has worked with some of the world's leading retail brands to develop, implement and measure digital marketing and loyalty solutions. About Eagle Eye Eagle Eye is a leading SaaS technology company enabling retail, travel and hospitality brands to earn the loyalty of their end customers by powering their real-time, omnichannel and personalised consumer marketing activities. Eagle Eye AIR is a cloud-based platform that provides the most flexible and scalable loyalty and promotions capability in the world. More than 750 million personalised offers are executed via the platform every week, and it currently hosts over 100 million individual loyalty members for businesses worldwide. We are trusted to deliver a secure service at hundreds of thousands of physical POS destinations worldwide, enabling the real-time issuance and redemption of promotional coupons, loyalty offers, gift cards, subscription benefits and more. The Eagle Eye AIR platform is currently powering loyalty and customer engagement solutions for enterprise businesses all over the world, including Asda, Tesco, Morrisons, Waitrose and John Lewis & Partners, JD Sports, Pret a Manger, Loblaws, Southeastern Grocers, Giant Eagle and the Woolworths Group. In January 2023, the Group acquired France-based Untie Nots, an AI-powered personalised promotions business, adding Carrefour, E. Leclerc, Auchan and other leading brands to its European customer base. Visit www.eagleeye.com for more information. View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230904082754/en/

[ Back To TMCnet.com's Homepage ]