NEW PICS & WISHES™ DIGITAL LINE FROM AMERICAN GREETINGS MAKES SENDING HIGHLY PERSONALIZED HOLIDAY GREETINGS EASY AND AFFORDABLE
New offering makes it easy for users of all ages to create multi-media holiday greetings straight from where their images and videos are stored—their mobile device
CLEVELAND, Aug. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The holiday season is a time to connect with loved ones, spread joy and show love, and there is no better way to share these sentiments than by sending holiday greetings. Research conducted by American Greetings showed that nearly 90% of Americans say receiving holiday greetings brings them joy!
But what makes the perfect holiday greeting? American Greetings posed this question in a recent poll to find that Americans' favorite holiday greetings elements include personal messages (71%), photos (60%), and "Year in Review" newsletters (23%). The newest digital greetings line from American Greetings offers the perfect solution, incorporating all three.
Pics & Wishes™, a line of multi-media greetings available from the American Greetings iOS mobile app, was specifically designed to make creating and sending heartfelt greetings extremely easy, personalized and affordable.
With Pics & Wishes™, users of all ages and skill levels can unleash their creativity by utilizing easy-to-use card-builder technology from American Greetings.
"Holidays are a time for connecting with loved ones and eflecting on the year, and Pics & Wishes™ combines all the favorite features of a greeting card into an easy, affordable and sustainable solution so that you can share the joy of the season with all of your friends and family," said Rob Matousek, Executive Director-Direct to Consumer Business at American Greetings. "Whether it's Grandparents looking forward to seeing photos of the kids, an extended relative who wants to read about your year, or your close friends who want to watch cute videos of the pets, there are plenty of ways to share the love and brighten the holiday season for everyone on your list."
Pics & Wishes™ is ideal for recognizing other seasonal holidays and occasions such as Graduation, New Baby, and Engagement/Wedding.
Best of all, to maximize value, a membership to American Greetings.com allows an unlimited number of sends for Pics & Wishes™—as well as access to Creatacard™, SmashUps™ and all other American Greetings ecards. For added ease, subscribers can pre-schedule virtual greeting cards up to one year in advance when sending by email. Membership is available at $6.99 per month, $29.99 per year or $39.99 for two years.
For more information on Pics & Wishes™ or to download the app, visit https://www.americangreetings.com/pics-and-wishes. Follow American Greetings on Facebook @AmericanGreetingsDigital and on Instagram @americangreetingsdigital.
