[August 30, 2023] New Study Confirms KinderCare Students Outperform Their Peers Tweet

Newly-released results from the 2022-2023 BRIGANCE® annual study show that for the ninth year in a row, children enrolled in KinderCare's early learning and school-age programs performed ahead of age expectations and hit development milestones earlier than a national sample of same-age children. The study also found that the longer that children are enrolled in KinderCare's programs, the better they perform. BRIGANCE® is a national observational tool, developed by Curriculum Associates® that assesses whether children are meeting developmental milestones around the expected age, as established by a nationally normed sample. The screener covers development in four key areas: physical, language, academic and cognitive, and self-help and social-emotional skills. KinderCare voluntarily conducts annual assessments to ensure it continues to deliver the best possible high-quality early learning programs. This year's assessment results found the following: Children enrolled in KinderCare's programs performed ahead of age expectations. On average, children under KinderCare's care started a week ahead of age expectations on average in the fall. By spring, their scores increased to a month-and-a-half ahead of age expectations. Students enrolled in Champions®, KinderCare's before- and after-school programs also performed ahead of age expectations. Champions students started the year a month-and-a-half ahead of age expectations on average in the fall. By spring, their scores increased to over two months, four months ahead of age expectations. Overall spring scores are consistent with the 2021-2022 school year, suggestng pandemic-related delays are no longer on the rise.



Children benefit from longer enrollment in KinderCare's programs. Children enrolled in KinderCare's programs for a year or longer performed significantly better than children who were enrolled for less than a year. "These results illustrate the tangible benefits of placing children in KinderCare programs, whether that's our early learning centers or our school-age programs," said Dr. Marquita Davis, KinderCare's Chief Academic Officer. "High-quality programs such as ours give children the opportunity to learn and grow with support and guidance. As we look ahead to a new school year, we're giving parents the confidence that their children are well-prepared for school and later life."

About KinderCare Learning Companies® A leading provider of early childhood and school-age education and care, KinderCare builds confidence for life in children and families from all backgrounds. KinderCare supports hardworking families in 40 states and the District of Columbia with differentiated flexible child care solutions to meet today's dynamic work environment: In neighborhoods, with KinderCare ® Learning Centers that offer early learning programs for children six weeks to 12 years old and with Crème de la Crème ® , which offers a premium early education model using a variety of themed classrooms;

For work, wherever employees work, offering customized employer-supported child care benefits at more locations than any other provider, and

In local schools, with Champions® before- and after-school programs. KinderCare programs meet the highest standards, validated by independent, third-party evaluation including: Gallup, measuring workforce engagement,

National Association for the Education of Young Children, ensuring individual early learning center quality,

Cognia, accreditation for before- and after-school programs

BRIGANCE ® and TerraNova ® assessments of children's academic progress and achievement, and

WELL Health-Safety Rating™, validating health and safety practices in our facilities. Headquartered in Lake Oswego, Oregon, KinderCare operates more than 2,300 early learning centers and sites. In 2023, KinderCare earned its seventh Gallup Exceptional Workplace Award - one of only four organizations worldwide to achieve this milestone for seven consecutive years.

