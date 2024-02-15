[August 29, 2023] New York Life Hosts a Promotional Day at Yankee Stadium and Offers a Chance to Win the "Ultimate Yankees VIP Experience" Tweet

New York Life, America's largest mutual life insurer1, today announced that as part of its partnership with the New York Yankees, the company will host a promotional day on Wednesday, September 6, 2023. "Family members across generations pass down wisdom, traditions and often, a love of shared pastimes," said Amy Hu, Chief Marketing Officer, New York Life. "This promotional day will celebrate the family legacies that New York Life agents have helped build and protect as well as the heritage of the New York Yankees, both of which have endured for more than a century." As part of New York Life's promotional day, the first 18,000 guests to enter Yankee Stadium will receive a co-branded cap and New York Life agents will be present on the Stadium's concourse to engage and educate fans. Additionally, the New York Life Foundation has partnered with the New York Public Library to invite children and their families to celebrate their legacies at the September 6 game. New York Life will continue to be the Presenting Sponsor of the New York Yankees digital First Game Certificates commemorating fans as they attend their first-ever Yankees game.



For more information and to enter the sweepstakes, visit www.sweepstakesnyl.com.

ABOUT NEW YORK LIFE New York Life Insurance Company (www.newyorklife.com), a Fortune 100 company founded in 1845, is the largest mutual life insurance company in the United States1 and one of the largest life insurers in the world. Headquartered in New York City, New York Life's family of companies offers life insurance and other solutions. New York Life has the highest financial strength ratings currently awarded to any U.S. life insurer from all four of the major credit rating agencies2. 1 Based on revenue as reported by "Fortune 500 ranked within Industries, Insurance: Life, Health (Mutual)," Fortune magazine, 6/5/2023. For methodology, please see https://fortune.com/fortune500/.

2 Individual independent rating agency commentary as of 10/18/2022: A.M. Best (A++), Fitch (AAA), Moody's Investors Service (Aaa), Standard & Poor's (AA+). View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230829881146/en/

