TMCnet News
|
New Indie Game 'Polaroid: Pieces of Memory' Enters Early Access on Steam
THEAND Company, a game development company, announced the early access release of its latest game 'Polaroid: Pieces of Memory' on Steam on August 31.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230825851401/en/
This game is set on the storyline of Roid, the handyman of a small town, taking a trip down memory lane after retrieving a photo album filled with memories. Players repair objects from the photo album using such tools as a screwdriver, a spanner, and adhesive.
Players can repair familiar objects from childhood, ranging from a toy train to a skateboard enjoyed with friends and a game console, which was a present from their grandfather, by solving puzzles.
Polaroid also offers a variety of content including a mini-game to skateboard through obstacles as if testing the repaired objects and a short retro game enjoyed after repairing the game console.
Jeong Min-gil, CEO of THEAND Company, said, "Growing up, we all have the experience of taking apart, assembling, and repairing various objects. Polaroid is a game that captures the story of our lives. Following the early access, we plan to release the official version with a storyline and 20 objects completed with users through the community by the first half of 2024."
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230825851401/en/
11/04/2008
Keynote Presentation by Avaya
Date: 2/14/24
Time: 2:30pm
5 Good Reasons for a Single Pane of Glass
Date: 2/13/24
Time: 11:45am-12:30pm
Reimagining Business and Entrepreneurship: Moving into the Metaverse
Date: 2/14/24
Time: 11:00-11:45am