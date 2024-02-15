TMCnet News
New Jersey Department of Education Selects Varsity Tutors for State's High-Impact Tutoring Program
In a significant move to bolster academic recovery and accelerate learning for New Jersey students, Varsity Tutors for Schools, a Nerdy (NYSE: NRDY) company and the premier platform for live online tutoring, has been selected by the New Jersey Department of Education as an approved pre-qualified tutoring provider for the state's 2023/2024 High-Impact Tutoring Program. This initiative, tailored to assist students disproportionately affected by the pandemic, with a specific focus on third and fourth graders, underscores the state's commitment to supporting educational outcomes.
Varsity Tutors for Schools, renowned for its evidence-based, high-impact tutoring programs, has demonstrated the potential to more than double 4th-grade math scores compared to peers who didn't participate in high-dosage tutoring. District leaders collaborating with Varsity Tutors for Schools will gain access to meticulously crafted 1-on-1 and small group tutoring sessions, meticulously designed to cater to each student's individual learning needs. The program matches students with dedicated tutors, fostering a deeper understanding of their unique requirements. Additionally, students can maximize their learning outcomes through access to Varsity Tutors' 24/7 live tutor support and enrichment resources.
Anthony Salcito, Chief Institution Business Officer at Nerdy, expressed the program's potential impact, stating, "Through New Jersey's High-Impact Tutoring program, we can empower students across the state with tailored learning experiences that are proven to contribute to academic success. Research has shown the effectiveness of consistent, high-quality tutoring on accelerating student outcomes. By working one-on-one with New Jersey students at such a critical juncture in their academic journey, it will have a very meaningful impact for them down the road."
Personalized Learning in Alignment with New Jersey Student Learning Standards
Varsity Tutors for Schoolsis committed to providing tailored learning experiences that recognize the unique needs of each student while maintaining alignment with the district curriculum and New Jersey Student Learning Standards (NJSLS):
School districts interested in the program can apply through the State Department of Education's Electronic Web-Enabled Grants (EWEG) system. Grant applications are due by September 20, 2023.
For more information about Varsity Tutors for Schools, visit: https://www.varsitytutors.com/school-solutions
