[August 24, 2023] New Jersey Department of Education Selects Varsity Tutors for State's High-Impact Tutoring Program Tweet

In a significant move to bolster academic recovery and accelerate learning for New Jersey students, Varsity Tutors for Schools, a Nerdy (NYSE: NRDY) company and the premier platform for live online tutoring, has been selected by the New Jersey Department of Education as an approved pre-qualified tutoring provider for the state's 2023/2024 High-Impact Tutoring Program. This initiative, tailored to assist students disproportionately affected by the pandemic, with a specific focus on third and fourth graders, underscores the state's commitment to supporting educational outcomes. Varsity Tutors for Schools, renowned for its evidence-based, high-impact tutoring programs, has demonstrated the potential to more than double 4th-grade math scores compared to peers who didn't participate in high-dosage tutoring. District leaders collaborating with Varsity Tutors for Schools will gain access to meticulously crafted 1-on-1 and small group tutoring sessions, meticulously designed to cater to each student's individual learning needs. The program matches students with dedicated tutors, fostering a deeper understanding of their unique requirements. Additionally, students can maximize their learning outcomes through access to Varsity Tutors' 24/7 live tutor support and enrichment resources. Anthony Salcito, Chief Institution Business Officer at Nerdy, expressed the program's potential impact, stating, "Through New Jersey's High-Impact Tutoring program, we can empower students across the state with tailored learning experiences that are proven to contribute to academic success. Research has shown the effectiveness of consistent, high-quality tutoring on accelerating student outcomes. By working one-on-one with New Jersey students at such a critical juncture in their academic journey, it will have a very meaningful impact for them down the road." Personalized Learning in Alignment with New Jersey Student Learning Standards Varsity Tutors for Schoolsis committed to providing tailored learning experiences that recognize the unique needs of each student while maintaining alignment with the district curriculum and New Jersey Student Learning Standards (NJSLS):



Diagnostics and Targeted Assignments: Students undergo diagnostic assessments and tailored assignments meticulously aligned to New Jersey Student Learning Standards, ensuring a personalized approach that caters to their specific learning needs and helps them meet the expected standards at each grade level.

Students undergo diagnostic assessments and tailored assignments meticulously aligned to New Jersey Student Learning Standards, ensuring a personalized approach that caters to their specific learning needs and helps them meet the expected standards at each grade level. Supporting Learning Differences: Using data from adaptive assessments to determine student strengths and areas of growth, we develop a customized solution for each student that delivers improved outcomes tied to their Individualized Education Program (IEP) or a 504 plan.

Using data from adaptive assessments to determine student strengths and areas of growth, we develop a customized solution for each student that delivers improved outcomes tied to their Individualized Education Program (IEP) or a 504 plan. Data-Driven Personalization: A proprietary matching process leverages over 100+ variables to identify the best-fitting 1-on-1 or small group tutor for each student, strategically pairing them with peers who possess similar proficiency levels. This fosters a collaborative learning environment where students benefit from sharing insights and ideas. School districts interested in the program can apply through the State Department of Education's Electronic Web-Enabled Grants (EWEG) system. Grant applications are due by September 20, 2023. For more information about Varsity Tutors for Schools, visit: https://www.varsitytutors.com/school-solutions

About Varsity Tutors for Schools

Varsity Tutors - the online tutoring platform used by millions of learners - launched Varsity Tutors for Schools to help district leaders deliver 1-on-1, small group, and on-demand tutoring to students. Informed by insights from partnering with over 250 K-12 schools and districts, Varsity Tutors built a full suite of services for schools and educators to implement alongside classroom learning. Most recently, Varsity Tutors launched a unique "Teacher Assigned" model that puts teachers in the driver's seat: using a single platform, they can easily request and schedule live face-to-face tutoring, share insights, instructional materials and learning goals with tutors, and get real-time updates on student progress. About Nerdy Inc.

Nerdy (NYSE: NRDY) is a leading platform for live online learning with a mission to transform the way people learn through technology. The Company's purpose-built proprietary platform leverages technology, including AI, to connect learners of all ages to experts, delivering superior value on both sides of the network. Nerdy's comprehensive learning destination provides learning experiences across 3,000+ subjects and multiple formats-including Learning Memberships, one-on-one instruction, small group classes, large format group classes, coding, tutor chat, essay review, and adaptive self-study. Nerdy's flagship business, Varsity Tutors, is one of the nation's largest platforms for live online tutoring and classes. Its solutions are available directly to students and consumers, as well as through schools and other institutions. Learn more about Nerdy at https://www.nerdy.com. View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230824144501/en/

[ Back To TMCnet.com's Homepage ]