New Battle-Action RPG "Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon?: Battle Chronicle" Launches Today, August 24
TOKYO, Aug. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- KLab Inc., a leader in online mobile games, announced that the battle-action RPG "Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon?: Battle Chronicle" (hereinafter referred to as DanChro), jointly developed with Aiming Inc. (Headquarters: Shibuya-ku, Tokyo, President & CEO: Tadashi Shiiba, hereinafter referred to as "Aiming"), has been launched today, Thursday, August 24, 2023. See the original press release (https://www.klab.com/en/press/) for more information.
This title will be distributed worldwide across 81 countries and regions including Japan in Japanese, English, Traditional Chinese, and Korean.
Download Here
App Store (iOS)
Google Play (Android)
About "Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon?"
The series has printed a total of over 15 million copies, and the anime series has run over 4 seasons along with side stories and a movie. As of 2023, multiple projects are underway to celebrate the 10th anniversary of the original series. "DanChro" has been announced as one of those projects.
Synopsis:
About "Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon?: Battle Chronicle"
"DanChro" is the newest addition to the series. It is a battle-action RPG that allows players to experience the "DanMachi" story and renowned battles for themselves with characters depicted with anime-like 3D graphics. Beginning with special skills shown in the series, players can enjoy a variety of attacks and techniques, as well as exhilarating and evasive actions in the simple yet immersive "battles" that take place in the game. Set out on an adventure with a party customized to individual preferences using multiple character development combinations such as "Adventurers", "Assists", and "Scene Cards". Experience a variety of game modes, from a battle royale where everyone is the enemy, to autoplay battles in the "Arena" where team competition is the key to victory. Join beloved characters such as Bell and Hestia in overcoming the Dungeon.
Overview of "Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon?: Battle Chronicle"
Platform: iOS /Android™
Download Here:
App Store: https://apps.apple.com/app/id6446307783
Google Play: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.aiming.danmachi.danchro.global
