New Relic Earns Spot on 2023 PEOPLE Companies That Care List

New Relic (NYSE: NEWR), the all-in-one observability platform for every engineer, is honored by Great Place To Work® and PEOPLE magazine as one of the 2023 PEOPLE Companies That Care®. This is the second consecutive time New Relic has been named to this prestigious list. To earn and maintain its spot, New Relic provides comprehensive benefits, a commitment to charitable work, as well as personal accounts from employees on its impact.

New Relic has taken numerous steps toward building and maintaining its company culture. These steps include:

Continuing its commitment to pay equity across gender and race.

The recent release of its second annual Environment, Social, and Government (ESG) report, which highlights how it is building a more diverse, equitable company by achieving a 15-20 percentage point decrease in turnover among all regions, ages, and genders, and doubling Black representation among its leaders in 2023.

Employee benefits like expanded family planning services to accommodate its diverse workforce. Covered services include adoption, infertility, and up to $6,000 per year for surrogacy, egg freezing, sperm and egg donation, and more.

Volunteering and giving campaigns, which saw participation from more than 76% of Relics in FY23. New Relic also donated $8.5M in product and discounts to nonprofits and committed $100,000 of unrestricted funding for nonprofits to use in building their tech capacities, through the launch of a new Impact Fund.

Mental health and wellness support by providing the Ginger emotional support app, which offers 24/7/365 personalized support, and an Employee Assistance Program (EAP) through ComPsych Guidance Resources which includes three counseling sessions per issue, per year.

A Flex First work model, which allows employees to choose the work arrangement that best fits their life-whether that be in-office, remote, or hybrid.

"We are able to continually improve on our company culture because of how every Relic lives our values of being bold, passionate, accountable, authentic, and connected," said New Relic Chief People and Diversity Officer Tracy Williams. "Our people and values are the core to our business and everything we do to make software development a data-driven practice for every engineer. We celebrate and thank them for all they do to earn this honor."

New Relic has a history of being recognized for its company culture. In 2022, New Relic ranked as a Fortune Best Workplace for Millennials™ and was ranked on the list of Best Workplaces in Technology™. These recognitions speak to its commitment to a company culture that provides a clear and meaningful mission, learning and growth opportunities, and a sense of belonging for its employees.

The Companies That Care list is highly competitive. Survey responses reflect a comprehensive picture of the workplace experience. Honorees were selected based on their ability to offer positive outcomes for employees regardless of job role, race, gender, sexual orientation, work status, or other demographic identifier. Companies also submit essays that are validated by employee survey data to give a complete picture of the way an organization cares for its employees, its community, and the planet. To be considered for the list, companies must be Great Place To Work Certified™ and have at least 10 U.S. employees.







"This was the year when we saw if companies meant it when they promised to put employees first," says Michael C. Bush, CEO of Great Place To Work. "Caring for people isn't a by-product or afterthought for the very best companies - it's a core part of how they create value for their customers and communities."

"Never before have we seen the way we all work shift so dramatically," says PEOPLE editor-in-chief Wendy Naugle. "The companies on this list keep their employees and their communities front and center while thinking about how we can work together better - and do better for our neighbors and our planet."

To learn about New Relic and view open roles, visit newrelic.com/careers.

About the PEOPLE Companies That Care List

Great Place To Work selected the 2023 PEOPLE Companies That Care List by gathering and analyzing over 1.3 million confidential survey responses from companies representing more than 7.5 million U.S. employees at Great Place To Work Certified™ organizations. Of those, 1.1 million responses came from employees at companies eligible for the list and these rankings are based on that feedback. Company rankings are derived from 60 employee experience questions within the Great Place To Work Trust Index™ Survey. Read the full methodology.

About Great Place To Work

As the global authority on workplace culture, Great Place To Work brings 30 years of groundbreaking research and data to help every place become a great place to work for all. Its proprietary platform and For All™ Model help companies evaluate the experience of every employee, with exemplary workplaces becoming Great Place To Work Certified™ or receiving recognition on a coveted Best Workplaces™ List.

Follow Great Place To Work on LinkedIn, Twitter, and Instagram or visit greatplacetowork.com and sign up for the newsletter to learn more.

About PEOPLE

PEOPLE delivers the most trustworthy celebrity news and captivating human interest stories, connecting you to the pulse of American culture. Since our first issue hit stands in 1974, we have been striving to tell compelling stories about the people behind the issues, as opposed to just the issues themselves. We are your everyday escape, taking you inside the lives of intriguing stars, newsmakers, up-and-comers, and ordinary people doing extraordinary things. We serve and delight you by providing ideas about beauty, food and style through the lens of the people influencing the trends. And we are a force for good by telling stories of hope, optimism and kindness that drive conversation and inspire action.

About New Relic

As a leader in observability, New Relic empowers engineers with a data-driven approach to planning, building, deploying, and running great software. New Relic delivers the only unified data platform that empowers engineers to get all telemetry-metrics, events, logs, and traces-paired with powerful full-stack analysis tools to help engineers do their best work with data, not opinions. Delivered through the industry's first usage-based consumption pricing that's intuitive and predictable, New Relic gives engineers more value for the money by helping improve planning cycle times, change failure rates, release frequency, and mean time to resolution. This helps the world's leading brands including adidas Runtastic, American Red Cross, Australia Post, Banco Inter, Chegg, GoTo Group, Ryanair, Sainsbury's, Signify Health, TopGolf, and World Fuel Services (WFS) improve uptime, reliability, and operational efficiency to deliver exceptional customer experiences that fuel innovation and growth. www.newrelic.com.

