[August 23, 2023] New Relic Enhances AIOps with the Industry's First AI Recommended Alerts

New Relic (NYSE: NEWR), the all-in-one observability platform for every engineer, announced that it has further enhanced its AIOps capabilities with recommended alerts. This provides the ability to quickly detect and easily resolve alert coverage gaps by using AI to identify anomalous behavior, determine areas of the technology stack that aren't being monitored, and recommend new alerts to engineers. The industry's only observability solution that reduces the need to manually build numerous alert conditions using AI makes it easier to understand which signals are most important or what thresholds indicate performance problems. Now, every engineer, regardless of their experience level, can eliminate alerting blindspots-empowering them to detect, resolve, and respond to issues faster. "In an increasingly dynamic landscape, it's easy for engineering teams to be overwhelmed by the need to configure alerts across different layers of the technology stack, especially since manually creating alert policies can be time- and resource-intensive. This can cause enormous gaps in the team's alerting policies, leaving them blind and incapable of responding quickly and confidently when things break," said New Relic Chief Product Officer Manav Khurana. "We designed New Relic recommended alerts to remove those barriers, so teams have the alerts they need to proactively monitor their stack, diagnose incidents and prioritize them for immediate action before it impacts their customers, business, and bottom line." Powered by AIOps, New Relic recommended alerts streamlines alerting with its alert coverage gaps feature, which continuously and automatically highlights areas in an organization's technology stack that are missing alert coverage across application performance monitoring (APM), mobile and browser entities. Then, New Relic fills alerting gaps by recommending new alerts with pre-populated alert conditions, such as error percentage or response time. Using the recommendations as a starting point, engineers can also customize their alerts by implementing additional parameters to tailor the alert conditions and drive even better coverage for the team. "Successful AIOps solutions are more than just technology-on its own, technology is passive, but AI is active," reports Forrester Principal Analyst Carlos Casanova in "The Forrester AIOps Reference Architecture: Th Need For Clarity", Forrester Research, Inc., May 31, 2022. The report continues, "Using AIOps, leaders can improve system resilience, decrease downtime, improve mean-time-to-resolution, and avoid certain incident scenarios altogether."



New Relic recommended alerts builds upon New Relic AI, a suite of AIOps capabilities that understands historical alerts and applies machine learning (ML) and AI to significantly reduce alert noise, enrich incidents with context, and provide intelligence and automation to engineering teams in real-time. With New Relic AI, engineers can detect, diagnose and resolve incidents faster, and continuously improve incident management workflow. Coming soon, engineering teams will also be able to utilize New Relic Grok (currently in early access) to further enhance alerting by asking questions in natural language like "Hey Grok, what are the uncovered entities that I should be monitoring and what are the recommended conditions for this alert?" which will enhance the team's alert strategy and provide engineers with even better alert coverage.

Currently available as part of the New Relic platform, recommended alerts are now available at no additional cost to existing New Relic users. To get started, sign in to your New Relic account or sign up for a free account. For more information on New Relic AIOps capabilities, visit our webpage. Forward-looking statements This press release, and the associated blog post and website, contain "forward-looking" statements, as that term is defined under the federal securities laws, including but not limited to statements regarding New Relic AIOps and applied intelligence, and its capabilities and anticipated benefits related thereto. The achievement or success of the matters covered by such forward-looking statements are based on New Relic's current assumptions, expectations, and beliefs and are subject to substantial risks, uncertainties, assumptions, and changes in circumstances that may cause New Relic's actual results, performance, or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied in any forward-looking statement. Further information on factors that could affect New Relic's financial and other results and the forward-looking statements in this press release is included in the filings New Relic makes with the SEC from time to time, including in New Relic's most recent Form 10-Q, particularly under the captions "Risk Factors" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations." Copies of these documents may be obtained by visiting New Relic's Investor Relations website at http://ir.newrelic.com or the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. New Relic assumes no obligation and does not intend to update these forward-looking statements, except as required by law. About New Relic As a leader in observability, New Relic empowers engineers with a data-driven approach to planning, building, deploying, and running great software. New Relic delivers the only unified data platform that empowers engineers to get all telemetry-metrics, events, logs, and traces-paired with powerful full stack analysis tools to help engineers do their best work with data, not opinions. Delivered through the industry's first usage-based consumption pricing that's intuitive and predictable, New Relic gives engineers more value for the money by helping improve planning cycle times, change failure rates, release frequency, and mean time to resolution. This helps the world's leading brands including adidas Runtastic, American Red Cross, Australia Post, Banco Inter, Chegg, GoTo Group, Ryanair, Sainsbury's, Signify Health, TopGolf, and World Fuel Services (WFS) improve uptime, reliability, and operational efficiency to deliver exceptional customer experiences that fuel innovation and growth. www.newrelic.com. View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230823891527/en/

