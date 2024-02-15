[August 22, 2023] New Survey: 92% of School Districts Report Operations Constrained by Bus Driver Shortage Tweet

HopSkipDrive, the leader in innovative, supplemental school transportation solutions for families, school districts and government agencies, today released its State of School Transportation 2023 report. The annual report - based on a survey of school and district leaders, school transportation staff, and parents - offers an unprecedented look at the challenges and opportunities school districts encounter when providing transportation services for students. "This report should be an urgent wake-up call for all stakeholders in education. It sheds light on school transportation not merely as a logistical matter, but as a fundamental part of student success, equity, and well-being. The data underscores the immediate need for more accessible, reliable, and flexible school transportation solutions," said Joanna McFarland, CEO and Co-founder of HopSkipDrive. "At HopSkipDrive, we're committed to building a modern transportation system that's not only safe, equitable, and efficient but also fully equipped to provide children with the opportunities they richly deserve both during and beyond school hours." Among the findings: The school bus driver shortage is a substantial constraint on schoo operations: 92% of respondents say this shortage impacts not only the number of bus routes and changes to school schedules but also burdens remaining bus routes with heavy loads.

Access to reliable transportation is not just a logistical concern, but also a foundational pillar of educational equity. Over half (52%) of school district leaders and transportation staff see a clear link between these two issues.

Chronic absenteeism, reported as a significant issue by 67% of districts, has a strong connection to transportation access. Accessible, dependable transport can potentially be a game changer for improving student attendance.

The availability and diversity of school transportation options directly impact students' educational experiences and parental stress levels. A majority of parents (66%) would engage their children in extracurricular activities or tutoring if more transportation options were provided, and 66% wish their districts offered more alternatives.



https://www.hopskipdrive.com/state-of-school-transportation-2023/.

Designed by protective moms and driven by caregivers, HopSkipDrive is the leader in innovative, supplemental transportation solutions for schools, districts, government agencies and families. HopSkipDrive's advanced technology platform and industry-leading operational expertise provide school districts with safety, flexibility and visibility while helping to create opportunity for all through mobility. HopSkipDrive currently operates in 24 major markets across 13 states and Washington D.C., and has contracts with 400+ school districts and county government agencies. HopSkipDrive CareDrivers have safely driven 3M Riders over 46M+ safe miles. View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230822692651/en/

