TMCnet News
|
New Survey: 92% of School Districts Report Operations Constrained by Bus Driver Shortage
HopSkipDrive, the leader in innovative, supplemental school transportation solutions for families, school districts and government agencies, today released its State of School Transportation 2023 report.
The annual report - based on a survey of school and district leaders, school transportation staff, and parents - offers an unprecedented look at the challenges and opportunities school districts encounter when providing transportation services for students.
"This report should be an urgent wake-up call for all stakeholders in education. It sheds light on school transportation not merely as a logistical matter, but as a fundamental part of student success, equity, and well-being. The data underscores the immediate need for more accessible, reliable, and flexible school transportation solutions," said Joanna McFarland, CEO and Co-founder of HopSkipDrive. "At HopSkipDrive, we're committed to building a modern transportation system that's not only safe, equitable, and efficient but also fully equipped to provide children with the opportunities they richly deserve both during and beyond school hours."
Among the findings:
About HopSkipDrive
Designed by protective moms and driven by caregivers, HopSkipDrive is the leader in innovative, supplemental transportation solutions for schools, districts, government agencies and families. HopSkipDrive's advanced technology platform and industry-leading operational expertise provide school districts with safety, flexibility and visibility while helping to create opportunity for all through mobility.
HopSkipDrive currently operates in 24 major markets across 13 states and Washington D.C., and has contracts with 400+ school districts and county government agencies. HopSkipDrive CareDrivers have safely driven 3M Riders over 46M+ safe miles.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230822692651/en/
09/23/2010
11/12/2010
Keynote Presentation
Date: 2/15/24
Time: 9:30am
Industrial IoT Security: Protecting from Industrial Espionage
Date: 2/13/24
Time: 3:30-4:15pm
Continental Breakfast Served
Date: 2/15/24
Time: 8:00am