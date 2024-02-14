TMCnet News
New York Life Announces $200,000 Contribution to Support Communities Impacted by the Maui Wildfires
New York Life, America's largest mutual life insurer1, today pledged $200,000 toward relief efforts in the aftermath of the wildfires that struck Maui and the surrounding areas. This includes immediate support of $150,000 to the Maui Strong Fund and $50,000 to the Maui Food Bank. In addition, the company will match workforce donations to these two organizations up to $100,000.
"Our thoughts are with the people of Hawaii in the aftermath of these devastating wildfires. New York Life is committed to being there when people need us the most," said Heather Nesle, senior vice president, Corporate Responsibility, New York Life.
In 2022, New York Life and the New York Life Foundation combined to provide over $32.1 million in charitable contributions including $3.3 million in response to various disasters.
About New York Life
New York Life Insurance Company (www.newyorklife.com), a Fortune 100 company founded in 1845, is the largest1 mutual life insurance company in the United States and one of the largest life insurers in the world. Headquartered in New York City, New York Life's family of companies offers life insurance, retirement income, investments, and long-term care insurance. New York Life has the highest financial strength ratings currently awarded to any U.S. life insurer from all four of the major credit rating agencies.2
