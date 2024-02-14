TMCnet News
New York's Leading Adult-Use Cannabis Vape Brand Jaunty Introduces "JAUNTY 2.0": New & Improved Premium Vapes
Next-generation Jaunty vapes have more THC and updated hardware, sold at an exceptional price in all licensed New York State dispensaries.
HOOSICK FALLS, N.Y., Aug. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- New York-based cannabis brand Jaunty is redefining Jaunty Vapes by releasing Jaunty Vapes Version 2.0. The newly updated and innovative vapes, developed through consumer feedback, are the second iteration of their best-selling 'Classics' line of cannabis cartridges, offering improved purity and potency along with new terpene blends, strains, and enhanced hardware.
Jaunty 2.0 is one of the signature house brands of Naturae, one of New York's leading companies licensed for all adult-use cannabis supply chain activities outside o retail. Working out of their state-of-the-art Hoosick Falls facility, the Naturae team utilizes CO2-extracted cannabis oil and is the largest producer of CO2-extracted cannabis oils in the state.
Among the new features of Jaunty 2.0:
The new and improved Jaunty 2.0 Vapes offer three Sativa 1G cartridges, three Hybrid 1G cartridges, and three Indica 1G cartridges; all sold at a retail price of $60 USD.
"We have an unwavering commitment to listening and understanding the wants and needs of those who use and consume our products. As experts in extraction, we saw how popular our Jaunty Vapes were and wanted to make them even better. These significant improvements will optimize consumer experience, offer new strains as well as upgraded hardware to enhance flavor retention," said Nicolas Guarino, CEO of Naturae. "We hope everyone enjoys the new Jaunty."
For more information on Jaunty, its products, and where to find them, visit https://jaunty.com/. For more information on Naturae, visit https://naturaenewyork.com/.
About Naturae
