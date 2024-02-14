[August 17, 2023] New York's Leading Adult-Use Cannabis Vape Brand Jaunty Introduces "JAUNTY 2.0": New & Improved Premium Vapes Tweet

Next-generation Jaunty vapes have more THC and updated hardware, sold at an exceptional price in all licensed New York State dispensaries. HOOSICK FALLS, N.Y., Aug. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- New York-based cannabis brand Jaunty is redefining Jaunty Vapes by releasing Jaunty Vapes Version 2.0. The newly updated and innovative vapes, developed through consumer feedback, are the second iteration of their best-selling 'Classics' line of cannabis cartridges, offering improved purity and potency along with new terpene blends, strains, and enhanced hardware. Jaunty 2.0 is one of the signature house brands of Naturae , one of New York's leading companies licensed for all adult-use cannabis supply chain activities outside o retail. Working out of their state-of-the-art Hoosick Falls facility, the Naturae team utilizes CO2-extracted cannabis oil and is the largest producer of CO2-extracted cannabis oils in the state.



Among the new features of Jaunty 2.0: Improved purity and potency of CO2-extracted cannabis oil, thanks to recent upgrades to Naturae's filtration process.

Potency increase from 85% THC to 90% THC.

New proprietary blends of cannabis-derived terpenes to deliver true-to-strain flavors and effects profiles.

Distinct from the botanical blends used in other vapes; formulated for consumers to taste the difference

Updated to sleek-looking stainless steel hardware, designed for better flavor retention, vapor production, and maximum effectiveness.







Refreshed packaging and three new additional flavors and strains to choose from: Kush Mints, Sour Diesel, and Wedding Cake. There are nine varieties in total. The new and improved Jaunty 2.0 Vapes offer three Sativa 1G cartridges, three Hybrid 1G cartridges, and three Indica 1G cartridges; all sold at a retail price of $60 USD. "We have an unwavering commitment to listening and understanding the wants and needs of those who use and consume our products. As experts in extraction, we saw how popular our Jaunty Vapes were and wanted to make them even better. These significant improvements will optimize consumer experience, offer new strains as well as upgraded hardware to enhance flavor retention," said Nicolas Guarino, CEO of Naturae. "We hope everyone enjoys the new Jaunty." For more information on Jaunty, its products, and where to find them, visit https://jaunty.com/ . For more information on Naturae, visit https://naturaenewyork.com/ . About Naturae

As a GMP-certified 100% New York company working in cannabis/hemp extraction since 2017, Naturae is the largest producer of CO2-extracted cannabis oils in the state and is one of New York's leading companies licensed for all adult-use cannabis supply chain activities outside of retail, including cultivation, processing, manufacturing, and distribution. Their house brand, Jaunty, is New York's number-one-selling cannabis vape brand, available in all of the state's licensed dispensaries, and the only brand to use CO2-extracted cannabis oil in all its products. Contact: Alex Rush

718.664.3517

[email protected] View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-yorks-leading-adult-use-cannabis-vape-brand-jaunty-introduces-jaunty-2-0-new--improved-premium-vapes-301903695.html SOURCE Naturae

[ Back To TMCnet.com's Homepage ]