New Clarivate Trends Data Shows California, New York, Texas, and Illinois Experiencing Largest Medicaid Growth
Bi-annual trend analysis of payers and government agencies shows significant growth and disruption for insurance exchange market across multiple states
LONDON, Aug. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT), a global leader in connecting people and organizations to intelligence they can trust to transform their world, today released findings from its bi-annual Managed Market Surveyor™ (MMS) health plan enrollment trend analysis. Medicaid enrollment peaked with an increase of nearly 4 million beneficiaries in the six months leading up to January 2023, but with the rollback of expansion policies under Covid, a downward shift in enrollment for the rest of this year is anticipated. The MMS health plan enrollment trends data shows multiple U.S. regions are experiencing insurance exchange growth and disruption driven by exits from insurers with substantial market share and entries into new geographies by national insurers.
Increases in Medicaid and Medicare beneficiaries are providing growth opportunities for managed care plans contracted with government agencies. In addition, movement by insurers leaving and entering the rapidly growing individual exchange markets is driving significant disruption. In the commercial enrollment sector, the exit of recent entrants to the market indicates the strength of established national insurers.
Leveraging medical and pharmacy enrollment data from commercial, public health exchange, Medicaid, Medicare, and dual-eligible enrollment, paired with a bi-annual survey of more than 560 payers and government agencies, the MMS health plan enrollment trends analysis provides insight into payer market share and plan design at specific geographic levels across the U.S. for the commercial and government lives sectors. The findings enable market access and account managers to develop and implement more informed payer strategies at local, regional, and national levels.
Key Managed Market Surveyor health plan enrollment trends, include:
Methodology for the Managed Market Surveyor Lives Enrollment Trends Analysis
Managed Market Surveyor (MMS) contains medical and pharmacy enrollment for commercial, public health exchange, Medicaid, Medicare, and dual-eligible enrollment at the national, state or county level. MMS contains more than 15 years of historical enrollment for trending purposes. The enrollment is sourced from Clarivate's biannual managed care census. The census collects enrollment from active health plans in the U.S. down to the county level based on member residency. MMS data also undergoes a rigorous data validation process and uses a population-based lives model.
With market access failures a leading cause for new drugs missing projected forecasts, it's key that market access teams monitor and understand the shifts in the access landscape. Market access teams, including payer account management/field sales, rely on MMS health plan enrollment and trends to get critical data and insights on payer market share at any geographic level across the U.S. to inform contracting strategies and priorities with payers.
About Clarivate
Clarivate™ is a leading global information services provider. We connect people and organizations to intelligence they can trust to transform their perspective, their work and our world. Our subscription and technology-based solutions are coupled with deep domain expertise and cover the areas of Academia & Government, Life Sciences & Healthcare and Intellectual Property.
