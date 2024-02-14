TMCnet News
New Corero Network Security Research Sheds Light on the Mirai Botnet's Persistent and Evolving Threat
MARLBOROUGH, Mass., Aug. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Corero Network Security, the specialists in distributed denial of service (DDoS) protection solutions, announced today a new threat research report, "Mirai and Its Common Attack Methods," authored by cybersecurity engineer Huy Nguyen. The new report uncovers the evolving nature of the notorious Mirai botnet and its methods for distributed denial-of-service (DDoS) attacks.
Since its emergence in 2016, the Mirai botnet has been a significant concern for cybersecurity professionals worldwide. This new Corero report offers a comprehensive examination of Mirai variants, its attack vectors, and the implications for defenders.
Key findings from the research include:
The report underscores a concerning trend that despite only a few recent variations to the Mirai codebase, it consistently sets new benchmarks for the magnitude of DDoS attacks. Even the original attack methods remain alarmingly potent, capable of inflicting significant damage.
